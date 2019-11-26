The governor of Louisiana now draws a yearly salary of $130,000, the 34th-highest salary among the governors of the 50 states, according to recently reported financial data and media reports.
Based on the most recent numbers, the average U.S. governor’s salary stands at $144,046.
Either state constitutions or statutes determine the governors’ salaries, according to Ballotpeda.com. But salaries are only one part of the compensation provided to states’ chief executives since other benefits can include an official residence, insurance and travel subsidies.
In some states, salaries rise automatically every year based on the rate of inflation or a previously determined percentage. In other states, however, legislatures must approve pay hikes before they can take effect.
Louisiana legislatures' annual salary $22,800
State lawmakers in Louisiana now draw a base annual salary of up to $22,800, in addition to mileage or travel outlays of 58 cents per mile, according to a recent study by the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Louisiana legislators receive per-diem payments consisting of $161 per day during sessions.
Lawmakers’ salaries can be set by statute, legislatures or compensation commissions, according to the NCSL, which collects information yearly on state lawmaker pay and per diems in the 50 states.
In addition to this compensation, legislators may also receive insurance and retirement benefits, as well as office and staffing allowances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.