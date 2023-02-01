Baskin aldermen passed an ordinance to hire AMS, a collection agency, to collect approximately $800,000 worth of traffic tickets which date back years. Aldermen passed the ordinance at the Jan. 17 meeting.
Company representatives estimated the village will get 75 percent of their money from the past due tickets.
Baskin will be charged nothing for the service. AMS will tack on a 30 percent charge on tickets collected.
With the funds, Mayor Layton Curtis wants to replenish Baskin’s coffers, so the profit/loss margin will be in the positive.
“The town has plenty of money, but eventually the money will run out if we continue on the path we are going,” said Curtis, who works for Sicily Island Bank full time. “Once we get Baskin’s funds at a more comfortable level then we will do some revitalization.”
During his first month in office, Curtis, Louisiana’s second youngest mayor, has been keeping himself busy in Baskin.
“The first month went really well,” Curtis said. “I have a real good group of people who are willing to work and don’t mind getting their hands dirty. Everyone works well from our employees, to city hall personnel, to police department, to our Town Council.”
His administration has been busy cleaning the village, performing maintenance to get ready for the spring mowing season and patching potholes in roads.
He also thanked the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s office for their recent donation of a vehicle.
Additionally, Curtis said food trucks have been coming to Baskin on a weekly basis. The trucks are charged a peddler’s fee which is put into the village’s flag account. Eventually, new American flags will be purchased to fly along La. Hwy 15 in Baskin.
Meanwhile, Baskin’s assets exceeded its liabilities by $1 million, giving the village a positive net position. Although the report released by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office stated Baskin’s net position decreased by $29,353 over the course of the year’s operation.
Of the total net position amount, $717,390 is unrestricted net position.
Aiding its positive net position was $557,960 in investments and $296,755 in capital assets.
In its net position, Baskin recorded $22,290 in accounts payable and $12,861 in payroll liabilities.
The entire amount of Baskin’s net position is from governmental activities, according to the report.
The largest amount of revenue that Baskin received with governmental activities were from fines, forfeitures and court costs equaling $327,650, down from the prior year’s total of $378,034.
Baskin also received $46,622 in revenue from operating grants followed by $35,126 in capital grants. The village garnered $29,048 in sales tax for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022.
Baskin spent $239,566 in the police department and $162,861 in general government, according to the report.
Streets were another large expense totaling $52,548 and the fire department expenses amounted to $36,558.
In the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2022, Robert E Fife was mayor. Aldermen were Johnny T. Belton, Heather D. Chapman and Cary E. Collier.
Kenneth D. Folden & Co. CPAs LLC performed the audit and listed no finding.
