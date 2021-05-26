A Baskin police officer resigned after he was arrested in connection to a May 16 altercation with an off-duty Baton Rouge police officer.
Former Baskin Police Officer Arthur Johnson was arrested for aggravated assault May 18 by Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Officer Kristopher Owen.
Additionally, Johnson’s daughter, Arthuanna Plater, was charged with simple battery related to the event.
The incident occurred at the Baskin Police Department parking lot during a custody exchange between Dave Davis, the Baton Rouge police officer, Johnson and Plater. Davis’s finance, Jovan Darbonne, and two minors were also at the scene.
Davis is a four-year veteran of the Baton Rouge Police Department with no department disciplinary actions on his record, according to L-Jean McKneely, Baton Rouge PD public relations officer. McKneely also said Davis was not under investigation at this time for the May 16 incident.
Initially, Davis drove to Flint Road in Winnsboro where Johnson lives, a move Johnson contended in a Franklin Parish Sheriff’s incident report, Davis was not to do “under any circumstances.”
According to the incident report, Davis and Darbonne, who accompanied Davis, turned around before they reached Johnson’s residence. The couple then drove to a Winnsboro restaurant where Plater met them and arguments ensued in the parking lot. Plater eventually drove off.
According to the incident, Davis and Darbonne drove to the Baskin Police Department and were met by Johnson and again Plater.
“(Johnson and Plater) walked up to my door aggressively and asked me to roll down my window,” Davis said in a Franklin Sun interview. “He was trying to provoke me to hit him.”
Davis opened his door and stepped out to face Johnson.
In a video taken by Darbonne, Johnson wore a gun and taser at his side but did not have his police uniform on. During the verbal altercation, Johnson appeared to pull dark-colored brass knuckles out of his front pocket but quickly put them back.
Baskin Police Chief Roger Grayson said Johnson was on duty during the May 16 altercation.
According to the incident report, Baskin Officer Brent Purvis arrived on the scene and confiscated a “pair of camouflage brass knuckles with black tape” from Johnson. The weapon was turned over to Sheriff deputies as evidence.
“I will not tolerate any officer carrying brass knuckles,” Grayson said. “Arthur was a deputy in Baskin, and he was suppose to control himself better.”
In the video Johnson could be heard, “I could hurt you. I bet you won’t try anything.”
During the argument, Johnson and Purvis observed Davis reach under his seat for a firearm. Purvis advised Davis not to “touch the weapon,” according to the incident report.
Davis said he “did not try to get (the firearm)” but “pushed it back under the seat,” according to the incident report.
Later during the altercation, Plater reached through the driver’s side door and struck Darbonne in “an attempt to knock the phone out from her hand,” according to the incident report.
Purvis separated the couples soon after Plater knocked the phone away but refused to take a incident report from Darbonne.
As to why Purvis did not take a report, Grayson said, “It was a conflict of interest, so they went to the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office. I think Brent handled the situation very well. His main concern was of the child’s safety.”
Davis said he was concerned for his daughter’s safety because he said Johnson would place her in the patrol car’s front seat.
“There has been several instances where (Johnson) would put my three-year-old daughter in the front seat while on duty,” Davis said. “I asked him not to do that because you never know what could happen in a traffic stop. He can protect himself, but my daughter cannot.”
According to Darbonne, she was told Baskin Mayor Robert Fife gave permission for Johnson to pick Davis’ daughter up in his patrol car. Johnson continued picking the child up in the patrol car after being asked not to numerous times.
Meanwhile, the argument stemmed from Johnson thinking Davis “wanted him fired,” Davis said.
“I wasn’t trying to get him fired,” Davis said. “I just wanted to stop my daughter from riding in the police car. I want him to stop putting my child in danger.”
Davis said he reached out to Fife over the concerns, but the mayor “took a very long time” to respond.
Fife did not respond to repeated phone calls from The Franklin Sun.
Johnson was charged with aggravated assault and Plater was charged with simple battery.
They were booked into Franklin Parish Detention Center May 18. Johnson’s bond was set at $1,000 and Plater’s bond was set at $500. Both posted bond and were released.
