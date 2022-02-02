Majority of Baskin’s revenues were derived from fines, forfeitures and court costs in 2021, according to the latest report from Louisiana Legislature Auditors.
The north Franklin village took in $378,034 worth of fines, an increase of $140,769 from previous year’s total.
Baskin’s total revenues were $449,819, and total cost of all its programs and services were $459,204, providing a decrease in net position of $9,384, according to the audit.
Even with the decrease, Baskin recorded a positive net position of approximately $1.04 million. Overtime, net position serves as a useful indicator of the government’s financial position.
An amount of $254,770 or 24% of net assets was invested in capital assets with no debt outstanding against them, according to the audit. Capital assets were used to provide services to its residents and were not available for future spending.
The remaining $788,728 or 76% of net assets, referred to unrestricted, may be used to meet Baskin’s ongoing obligations.
Besides fines, Baskin’s second largest source of revenue came from sales tax, totaling $31,688 followed by other tax at $14,931.
Earnings from interest amounted to $9,464 while charges of services garnered Baskin $3,593. Franchise tax made Baskin $3,019.
The village spent $244,960 with its police department and $131,680 in general government in 2021, according to the audit. The two departments made up most of Baskin’s expenses at 54% and 28% respectively.
The village spent $45,030 on streets, making up 10% of its total expenses.
Baskin was governed by the three-person board of Johnny T. Belton, Heather D. Chapman and Gary E. Collier. Mayor of Baskin was Robert E. Fife.
Kenneth D. Folden & Co. Certified Public Accountants of Jonesboro performed the audit and found no findings.
