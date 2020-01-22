The Village of Baskin received $292,452 from fines, forfeitures and court costs during its fiscal year ending June 30, 2019, according to an audit report released by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office.
The number was down $67,783 from the previous year’s total of $360,235.
Even with the decrease, the amount accounts for nearly 80 percent of the $367,306 in total government revenues, according to the audit.
The large revenue source from fines follows an annual trend even though Mayor Bobby Fife said he hoped to change Baskin’s “reputation” as a speed trap in a 2018 interview with The Franklin Sun.
“I don’t like the idea of Baskin being called a speed trap,” Fife said. “That is going to change. I’m not going to let them run up and down the road crazy.”
Fife, who works an additional full-time job, was not available for comment at press time.
Baskin generated $376,987 in fiscal year 2017, $247,236 in fiscal year 2016 and $293,586 in 2015 in fines, forfeitures and court costs, according to audit reports.
Additionally, Baskin garnered $22,468 from its sales tax, $12,766 from other tax and $12,308 from interest earnings, according to the audit.
With help from the large amount of fines, forfeitures and courts costs, Baskin’s assets exceeded its liabilities by $1,166,778, according to the audit.
Baskin’s assets totaled $1,201,267, according to the audit.
Total village liabilities were $34,489, up from 2018’s total of $32,867, according to the audit.
Total cost of all Baskin’s programs and services were $427,282, resulting in a decreased net position of $59,976. Its net position totaled $1,166,777.
Of the total net position amount, $838,503 was unrestricted.
Largest expense stemmed from the police department at $211,385. Street department drew $46,684, while fire department expenses totaled $32,415, according to the audit.
In personal expenses, previous mayor Jean Clark’s salary totaled $9,381, and Fife drew a salary totaling $7,053, according to the audit. Aldermen were paid $610 per month for the year ending June 30, 2019.
Meanwhile, the actual revenues of Baskin’s general fund were more than budgeted amounts by $22,394 during the fiscal year, and the actual expenditures for the year were $15,632 more than budget, according to the audit.
The audit also reported Baskin had capital assets net of accumulated depreciation in the amount of $328,275 but had no outstanding debt to encumber the capital assets during the fiscal year.
The report was prepared by independent accountants from Kenneth D. Folden & Co. of Jonesboro.
