Baskin officials were met with a large number of constituents concerned over American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) spending at a Feb. 10 special-called meeting.
In the first round of ARPA funding, Baskin received $47,000. According to Alderman Cary Collier, majority of funds were going to be spent on upgrading the Town Hall’s parking lot, and the remainder used for an employee bonus for working during the height of COVID-19.
“These employees went above and beyond the call of duty,” said Collier.
What concerned residents was who was going to receive the bonus. Was it going to be just a few of the current employees, or all employees who worked during the pandemic?
According to Collier seven village employees who worked during the height of COVID-19 qualified for the bonus.
Mayor Robert Fife and aldermen initially discussed the ARPA funding at their regular monthly meeting Feb. 8. At the Feb. 10, the group went into executive session to supposedly discuss ARPA funding.
According to Louisiana law, a public body may hold executive sessions but subject matter must be limited to matter allowed to be exempted from discussion during opening meetings; however, no “final or binding action shall be taken during an executive session.”
A public body may hold an executive session to discuss character or professional competence of a person, strategy sessions with respect to collective bargaining or prospective litigation, discussion regarding the report, development or course of action regarding security or investigation proceedings regarding allegations of misconduct.
Additionally, executive sessions may be held in cases of “extraordinary emergency, which shall be limited to natural disaster, threat of epidemic, civil disturbance, suppression of insurrections, the repelling of invasions, or other matters of similar magnitude.”
After exiting the executive session, aldermen did not decide how to spend ARPA funding, but Collier said a possible decision will be given at their March 8 regular meeting.
ARPA provides $350 billion in additional funding for state and local governments. Funds can be used to replace lost public sector revenue, provide premium pay for essential workers, and invest in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure.
Baskin is governed by a three-person Board of Aldermen, namely Johnny T. Belton, Heather D. Chapman and Collier.
The Franklin Sun attempted to contact Fife, but he did not return phone calls.
