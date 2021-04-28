Baskin’s revenues totaled $322,902 with the vast majority coming from fines, forfeitures and court costs equalling $237,265, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s report.
The north Franklin Parish village has been labeled a “speed trap” by various online webpages for their hefty amount of fines for numerous years.
But, the audit showed a $55,187 decrease of fines from the 2019 report.
Additional village revenues were sales taxes totaling $30,119, gain on sales of fixed assets amounting to $16,090 and interest earnings adding $12,409 to the coffer.
Governmental revenues decreased by $44,405 from the previous year which was due primarily to the decrease of fines, according to the audit.
Meanwhile, Baskin’s expenses totaled $436,795, according to the report.
It’s largest expense came from the police department amounting to $228,931 followed by general government at $125,591.
Baskin spent $46,570 on streets and $30,727 on its fire department in fiscal year 2020, according to the audit.
With the decrease in revenues, Baskin’s net position was approximately $1.05 millions, $113,893 less than the previous year.
Additionally, Baskin’s investment in capital assets for its governmental activities totaled $293,281.
This investment includes land, buildings and improvements. Major capital asset purchases during the fiscal year included a patrol car and a maintenance truck for the street department.
The net decrease in Baskin’s investment of capital assets was $34,994 for its governmental activities.
Robert Fife is the mayor with three aldermen: Johnny Belton, Heather Chapman and Cary Collier.
No findings were listed in the audit report performed by Kenneth D. Folden & Co of Jonesboro.
