During his campaign for Baskin’s mayor, Layton Curtis, 24, was being questioned whether or not he was old enough to hold the position. Curtis answered the questioning by growing a beard.
“I grew my beard out and shaped it up a little bit to make me look older,” he said, laughing. “But I want the people of Baskin to know they are in good hands.”
The beard worked, according to unofficial Secretary of State numbers for the Nov. 8 election. Curtis is the second youngest mayor elected in Louisiana. He is slightly older than 23-year-old Tyrin Truong of Bogalusa who recently defeated incumbent mayor, Wendy Perrette.
“When people tell you that you can’t do something, you do it and take a picture of you doing it and send it to them,” Curtis said. “Let them know you’ve done it and never feel like you are going to be defeated by something. And, if you are defeated always try again.”
Curtis received 90 percent of the votes to beat challenger Danny Barber, 87 to 10. He will officially become mayor to the village’s 245 people on Jan. 1.
“That tells you the people are ready for a change,” Curtis said. “I think they are tired of staying in the rut they’ve been in all these years.”
Curtis, a Baskin business owner and community improvement volunteer, acknowledged it would take work to accomplish his goals for the village, but said, “Sometimes you have to fight the bees to get to the honey.”
Curtis inherits the start of an economic revival for Baskin largely due to the resurgence of local volunteerism, including a Christmas festival, parade and drive-in movie.
In the next six months, Baskin will see a children’s boutique, hair salon, climate controlled storage facility, fabrication shop and body shop opening.
“We do have five or six new businesses coming,” he said. “I think it is great.”
With the influx of new businesses, Curtis said his job as mayor will be to promote their presence in Baskin.
“We have some good things, but it is not promoted enough,” Curtis said. “I think the mayor should promote and get their name out there. If they take the step to come to our town and bring their business to our town, then they should have the backing from the mayor and the support of our town council.”
Curtis said he would also promote Baskin’s established businesses such as its pecan orchard, dairy farm and cabinet shop.
Additionally, Curtis wants to promote the village’s country music star, Lainey Wilson, with signage.
“I would love to see some big nice welcome signs,” he said. “Welcome to Baskin, Home of Lainey Wilson. We want something very nice and something to recognize Lainey. She has been doing this for years, and we need our town to recognize her.”
Baskin has also received a grant for new playground equipment. According to Curtis, the playground should be completed within his first six months.
In addition to the playground, he wants a Council On Aging (COA) satellite office in Baskin for the elderly which is “near and dear” to his heart. He lost a beloved grandmother, Dot C Curtis, on Sept. 11 this year. When speaking about “Maw,” Curtis said, “She was my heart.”
“These people have given their lives to us,” he said of a possible COA site. “They have nurtured us and taken care of us their whole lives. Now at the end of their lives they have to keep busy. We haven’t had one in Baskin for years. We got people driving to Winnsboro and Crowville to take advantage of the Council on Aging. My hope is (COA) brings a center back to town and offers it to the elderly. It would be just a fun place they could go and get one hot meal a day. A place they could play games and fellowship.”
Curtis admits he will not be able to accomplish all of his goals alone but said he had a “super good town clerk” with Terry Arnold.
“She is super great,” he said. “She is such an asset for our town. She is willing to learn and do better”
When asked why he ran for mayor, Curtis was quick to answer.
“Baskin really means a lot to my family and myself. I never want us to lose that small town feeling. I don’t want three or four red lights in the town. I just want it to be like a small country village. I feel like I have stayed true to myself and want better for the people in town and the younger people for sure.”
