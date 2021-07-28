Baskin High School building has been tore down.
The 93-year-old two-story brick building came crumbling down as McMurray Dirt and Demolition excavators went to work this week. The rubble was buried in a neighboring field.
The building is owned by Franklin Parish School Board which owns several dilapidated properties throughout the parish including the old Wisner Elementary and Wisner Junior High. Last year, the School Board demolished the majority of Ward III School building with the exception of the gymnasium and cafeteria which are still being used as a community center.
Efforts to save the building was ongoing by members of Restoration of the Old Baskin High School Building.
“We started in the beginning with restoration in mind, but we came up short,” said Justin Lord, committee chair. “Our sole purpose was saving and restoring of Baskin High School. We wanted to do it for our community.”
Other members of the group were Kathryn Olivo, secretary; Angie Pierce, treasurer and Mandy Moroni, coordinator.
Efforts included entering into a cooperative endeavor agreement with the School Board and partnering with Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation (LTHP).
The cooperative endeavor agreement gave the committee time to seek out funding for possible renovation of the building.
Initial estimates to renovate Baskin High School set the projected cost from $1.5 million to $2 million, according to Brian Davis said, LTHP executive director.
In 2009, LTHP listed Baskin High School on Louisiana’s Most Endangered Historic Places.
Baskin High School building was in dire shape after not being used on a regular basis for 15 years. Water damage caused by incomplete roof work in 2009 led to major water damage in the auditorium, and the majority of its windows were broken and bricks were missing.
Additionally, Baskin High School was located on the campus of Baskin Elementary and Junior High creating a liability. The liability associated with having an abandoned building on school property was addressed by School Board member Eddie Ray Bryan in a 2019 meeting.
“Could it be restored?” Bryan asked in the meeting. “I have no doubt, but one problem I have is liability. We had other buildings on other campuses that we had to do something with because you can put up no trespassing signs, lock the doors and put fences around them but people will still go in. If somebody goes in there gets hurt, do you know who is liable? We are.”
Drug paraphernalia, alcohol bottles and signs of illegal activity were in many dilapidated buildings such as the Baskin High School building, Bryan said.
School Board members during past meetings said they would like see a possible memorial using salvaged bricks from the building.
Meanwhile, a small group of people met July 22 after demolition crews were gone to reminisce one more time and hope the School Board will be creative of the space left from the building.
“We just came up short,” said Lord, reiterating his previous statement. “We just wanted to do something for our community.”
