LAINEY WILSON, with her father, Brian, walked the red carpet at the Country Music Association Awards (CMA) on Nov. 9. Lainey came away with two awards: New Artist of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year. See more CMA photographs on Page 2A. (Photo courtesy of Curtis Hilbun)

Lainey Wilson was awarded New Artist of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year at the Country Music Association (CMA) awards on Nov. 9.

