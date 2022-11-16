Lainey Wilson was awarded New Artist of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year at the Country Music Association (CMA) awards on Nov. 9.
The Baskin native led the field with six nominations and pulled off the rare double-feat at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena in front of adoring fans and a very special date, her father.
Brian Wilson accompanied Lainey to her special night. A feat Lainey said he worked “really hard” to do.
“My daddy is going to walk the CMAs carpet with me,” she said of her father in a New York Post interview. “He was sick [with a fungal infection caused by diabetic ketoacidosis] this summer, and we didn’t think that he was gonna make it. He spent two weeks in ICU and a few weeks in a rehab facility. But he has been working really hard to get to the point where he can walk me on the carpet.”
With her escort and winning the prestigious awards, Lainey said, “This night is the best night of my life. I’m speechless.”
While conducting many of her interviews, Lainey reflected on her 11-year journey to the apex of country music.
"I feel so blessed. I feel so lucky to feel the genuine support from this town and fans. I don't know if every artist gets to feel that because I do feel like there were so many people tonight and everywhere just cheering me… genuinely rooting me on," Wilson continued with FOX News. “I don’t take that lightly, and I appreciate it so much.”
During her 11-year journey, Lainey recalled going to the CMAs even without an official invitation.
“Every year when the CMA Awards would roll around, I would go stand outside of the Bridgestone Arena for hours, just to get a wristband, so I could be down in the pit and pretend that I was cordially invited to the awards,” Wilson, 30, told the New York Post. “And I’d go buy me an outfit and do it all up, post it on Facebook, make it look like I was really doing something.”
Wilson does not have to fake an invitation in Nashville or anywhere else any longer. She is also bound for TV stardom as she joins the cast of “Yellowstone” for the fifth season of the Paramount series that premiered Nov. 13.
Yellowstone is described as an American neo-Western drama television series that premiered on June 20, 2018, on Paramount Network. Series episodes follow the conflicts along the shared borders of a large cattle ranch, an Indian reservation and land developers.
Wilson, whose character on Yellowstone was created with her in mind, will play the role of a musician, performing her original music.
She will star alongside celebrity cast mates including Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham.
With her new album, Yellowstone and numerous appearances, it has been a busy year for her. Lainey was also awarded two ACM Awards for New Female Artist of the Year and Song of the Year.
Wilson's musical style is rooted in country music, but also incorporates elements of pop, southern rock, contemporary country and classic country.
In describing her style, AllMusic’s Mark Deming commented, " Wilson's voice is clear and strong, with an unapologetic Southern accent, and her songs are tough but heartfelt contemporary country with an edge that has its roots in vintage Southern rock and classic rock, as well as a dash of modern-day pop."
In describing her own musical style, Wilson characterized it as "bell-bottom country,” which Taste of Country called "a cross between easy listening and hard truths."
Two weeks ago, she released her second major-label album, “Bell Bottom Country,” which tops the country music charts. No surprise for the hottest star in Nashville.
