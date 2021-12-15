Bayou Macon Cutoff #3 drainage structure project has been completed, according to Ken McManus with McManus Consulting Engineers of Monroe.
McManus gave the update at Franklin Parish Police Jury’s Dec. 9 regular meeting.
The $250,000 capital outlay project on L.D. Knox Road near Gilbert was totally refurbished and was a longterm goal of Police Jury President James Harris.
“I’ve been working on getting this (project) funded, started and completed for five years,” Harris said, while examining the project Friday.
Capital Outlay Program provides a source of funding for public improvement type projects not eligible for funding through any of Louisiana’s dedicated funding programs.
Funds are provided through the sale of State General Obligation Bonds and can be used for acquiring lands, buildings, equipment or other properties, or for their preservation or development of permanent improvements. Items which qualify as capital outlay expenditures include site development and improvement; installation, extension or replacement of utility systems.
Bayou Macon Cutoff #3 project consisted of removing years of debris from the drainage structure and repairing it, extensive levee dirt work, removing the corroded culvert and replacing it and installing errosion-saving material. Additionally, Police Jury personnel installed a flood gate in-house in a cost-saving measure.
A dam was built near the flood gate to deter trash and material from clogging the passageway up.
Police Jury road crews have also dug fresh ditches and installed reflectors along L.D. Knox Road where work was done.
Contractor for the drainage structure project was Womack and Sons Construction Group, LLC of Harrisonburg.
Next step is to possibly purchase property for a boat ramp near the control structure.
Meanwhile, the Police Jury unanimously passed it’s 2022 budget with a general fund income totaling approximately $869,593 while expenses reached $805,300.
The Police Jury derived much of its income from ad valorem taxes totaling $280,000 and occupational fees equaling $220,000, according to the proposed budget. Police Jury also budgeted $100,000 in administrative fees for 2022.
Mosquito abatement was expected to bring in $97,000 in 2022, according to the proposed budget.
Out of the general fund, the proposed budget forecasted $253,965 spent on finance and administration.
Adding to expenses was $134,400 worth of Police Jury salaries and $75,000 in coroner expenses, according to the proposed budget.
Also factoring in on expenses was $50,300 in criminal court costs and $15,000 in juvenile costs.
Plus, a projected $33,650 will be spent in elections for 2022, according to the proposed budget.
According to the budget, Police Jury planned to spend approximately $3 million in parish road and bridges for 2022. Road and bridge was a separate budget from general fund.
In other action, Police Jury approved removing 1,365 feet of Earl Fletcher Road from the parish road system and removal of two dead trees on Ashley Loop.
In addition to the road decisions, the group also appointed Police Jury member Howie Robinson to Franklin Parish Activity Center’s board and re-appointed board members for Franklin Parish’s Fire Protection Districts One through Five.
Police Jury members also hired Josh McIntrye as drainage foreman.
Members approved purchasing stencils and in-house striping of Rollins and Ester Credit parks and replacing a culvert on Roger Miller Road that was impeding drainage.
Police Jury members also awarded beer permits to Liddieville Country Store and Circle M Sales.
