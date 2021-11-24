If you grew up in the rural south in the 1960’s as I did, you would be aware that education was taught in many different ways.
Your formal education was taught in schools where you learned readin,’ writin’ and rithmatic.’ However, before you got old enough to attend an elementary school, your education began at home.
While your parents may have taught you your numbers and alphabet, the main thing you learned from them was manners.
Yes ma’am, no ma’am, yes sir and no sir were not foreign words to you. They were used everyday in your conversation with elders. And speaking of elders, that consisted of anyone ten years older than you and they were to be addressed as Mr., Mrs., or Miss. Swift and sure punishment would be handed out if you thought it would be appropriate to call your parents or grandparents by their given name. I once accidentally called my mother by the nickname my father had for her, which was Richard (I have no idea where that came from), and the look my father gave me was more punishment than I thought I could handle. Needless to say, I never did that again.
I have observed that in our world today that many of these rules have gone by the wayside. I regret that this has happened, and I am sometimes called old fashioned when I bring the subject up. But no matter what I am called, the part of my manners that I will defend forever is the use of “Please and Thank-you.”
There is a story about a set of parents that received a thank-you card from their daughter after her wedding. The young lady went into great detail about how thankful she was for all the parents had done for her. She didn’t stop at the wedding but went all the way back to them bringing her into the world. The parents were obviously moved by this and had trouble reading the note through the tears streaming down their faces.
The only question they had was this. Is eight months after the wedding an acceptable time to send out a thank-you card?
Receiving a card such as this surely must be wonderful, but does it make you love them more? Does it make you want to do more for them? Maybe. You might have been at a point that you wonder if the ungrateful little snots would ever realize all you had done for them. And then to get a card like this is a blessing that goes to show you that they turned out alright after all.
This all turns me to the fact that sometimes we are guilty of the same type of behavior with our Heavenly Father.
How often and when do we earnestly thank Him for all He has done for us? I grew up saying my prayers before going to bed each night. I wonder if this is even thought of anymore.
And how about our grace at meals? Is it so mechanical that it really isn’t worth God’s time to listen? Whispering thank-you God when we have a near miss in a car accident wouldn’t hurt any of us to do either.
When we ask our Father to “please” help someone, or give us a little extra blessing to get through a rough time, do we thank Him when it happens? Or do we complain when it doesn’t?
Are we like the young lady sending the thank-you card to her parents? She finally got around to writing it, but she took a long time to get to it.
This week we will celebrate Thanksgiving Day. A time when we as Christians really need to celebrate what God has provided for us. But shame on us if we only thank Him once a year. Even if we thank Him on Sundays in church, that is not nearly enough.
I hope this article reminds you of this fact. Your gratitude can never make God love you any more and your ungratefulness will never make Him love you any less. But like any parent, you can bless His heart with your thankfulness.
You have the power to make Him smile and say, “that one turned out all right after all.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.