Luke 2:1
Luke is the only non-Jew or Gentile writer in the Bible, and he was a physician by trade. He wrote his gospel as it related to world history. He wrote primarily to the Greek audience, who would have interest in and was familiar with political situations. That particular region of Palestine was ruled by the Roman Empire under the leadership of Caesar Augustus, the adopted heir of Julius Caesar.
A Roman census was required to help the military tax collection. The Jews didn’t have to serve the Roman army, but were required to pay taxes. God arranged that Caesar decree and coincided with His plan for His son to be born in Bethlehem.
Luke 2:2
Syria was a large Roman province of which Judea was part, the capital was Antioch.
2:3
Each male was to return to his original birthplace to pay taxes each year.
2:4
Joseph went from Nazareth, Galilee to pay taxes in Bethlehem, the city of David. Micah 5:2 prophesied that the Messiah would be born like King David in Bethlehem because Joseph was out of the house and lineage of David 1 Samuel 20:6.
2:5
Can you imagine the difficulty of this 91 mile journey from Nazareth to Bethlehem?
Most nativity scenes show Mary riding a donkey, but the Bible says, they were poor, not owning a donkey. They walked on hilly hills, rocky terrain and slept outside in the harsh elements.
2:6
While they were in Bethlehem, the time came for baby Jesus to be born.
2:7
When Jesus was born, Mary, His mother, wrapped Him in strips of clothes to make sure his limbs would grow straight. Then she laid Him in a feed trough in a stable because there was no room at the inn.
The Son of God was born in a smelly, filthy, stable that He might save you and me. Sovereign God of the Universe allowed His Son to be born in such terrible conditions — that’s LOVE. He also commended that His love for us while we were yet sinners. Yet we live 2021 years later, and people still have no room for Jesus in their hearts and lives. No one but Jesus loves us enough to give everything for us. The Bible says He was rich, but for us He became poor that we through His poverty we might be rich. 2 Corinthians 8:9.
2:8
These shepherds were who provided the lambs for the temple sacrifices morning and evening. This ritual was performed every day of the year for the forgiveness of sin. They were the first to be invited to greet Jesus, the one who would save His people from their sins forever.
2:9
One of the greatest events in history has taken place. Amazingly, the Jews have been expecting this but God gave the first invite to dirty shepherds because they were humble enough to receive Him into their hearts.
We too can receive Him today, whatever your condition might be (poor, broke, uneducated, sick, etc). He will accept you as you are, right where you are.
2:10
The angels brings them good news of great joy, for all people, races, nationalities, creeds — Jesus is available to all that have faith in Him, and received the gift of salvation by God’s grace.
2:11
Jews were waiting for a Savior to deliver them from Roman rule and others were hoping to be delivered from physical aliments. Jesus came to deliver us from the power of sin.
You shall know the truth and the truth shall make you free. John 8:32
Sin had a debt that had to be paid by death, but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord. Romans 6:23
2:12
There were other babies in Bethlehem during this time, but there was positive identification of Jesus. He would be born in a manger, wrapped in swaddling clothes.
2:13
A host consisting of 10,000 times 10,000. Can you imagine the impact this had on those lowly shepherds out in the open field?
2:14
The angels song is the all time favorite hymn called GLORY, which is the basis for many chorus work, traditional Christmas carols and ancient liturgical chants. PEACE represents reconciliation between God and man.
The birth of Jesus brought about deliverance from alienation, separation, struggle, divisiveness, restlessness and fear caused by sin.
2:15
When we receive instructions from God, we need to respond by obeying at once. Don’t pray about it, have no deliberation, no procrastination - and we will be truly blessed of God.
2:16
They found everything as it had been told to them. Mary and Joseph and the baby Jesus lying in a manger. We use to sing an old hymn in church if you want the Lord to bless you, you must do what He say.
2:17
After confirmation the shepherds told the story of Jesus everywhere they went. We too have a mandate from God, to go in all the world, baptize in the name of the Father, Son and Holy Spirit and teach them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you, and lo I am with you always even unto the end of the world, Amen. Matthew 28:19-20.
2:18
They marveled at the message of the shepherds that was told to them.
2:19
Mary hid all these things in her heart to find strength to sustain her in the terrible days ahead.
2:20
My brothers and sisters, we have so much to praise God for. Two years of dealing with a pandemic, seeing friends and loved ones die, but by the grace of God we are still here.
Matthew 5:16 - Let you light so shine before men, that they may see your good work and glorify your father which is in Heaven.
Don’t X Christ out of Christmas, for He is the reason for the season. God Bless each of you.
