A father and daughter were killed in a Dec. 29 house fire in Winnsboro.
Harold Peoples, 71, and Lee Ann Peoples, 38, both of Winnsboro, were killed in the house fire which was located in the 500 block of Dummyline Road near Winnsboro. Winnsboro Fire Department responded to the fire at approximately noon.
State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies determined the fire began in the kitchen and was caused by unattended cooking after an assessment of the scene and collecting witness statements.
Lee Ann Peoples was found near the door exiting to the carport while Harold Peoples, who was disabled, was found feet away from a hospital bed near a walker, according to a SFM report.
Additionally, SFM deputies were unable to confirm the presence of working smoke alarms.
Smoke alarms are proven to be the difference between life and death in a fire emergency, according to the report.
The SFM wants to remind all Louisianans about these key cooking safety tips:
• Stay in the kitchen when you are cooking on the stove
• Keep cooking environments free of clutter and combustible materials
• Keep children at least three feet away from the stove, sharp objects and hot foods and/or liquids
• Avoid cooking when tired, distracted or impaired
• Keep a lid close by in the event a small, stovetop fire occurs that can be smothered by placing the lid over it and turning off the heat
• If an oven fire occurs, turn off the heat and leave the door closed
• When a large cooking fire occurs, get yourself and any other occupants out of the home immediately and call 911 for help
The SFM’s Operation Save-A-Life partners with local fire departments to install smoke alarms for free for families that need them most. To learn more about the program, visit lasfm.org. To request a smoke alarm installation, contact your local fire department.
