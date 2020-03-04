The Franklin Parish High School head football coach assignment will now be a 12-month position after School Board members approved the change at their regular meeting Monday night.
The head coaching spot was formerly a 11-month position.
“We made the change from a 11-month position to a 12-month position to get in line with the rest of the head coaches in the area,” said John Gullatt, Franklin Parish Schools superintendent.
School Board member Eddie Ray Bryan made the motion with a second from School Board member Danny Davis. The motion unanimously passed.
In a related topic, Sonny Nason was tapped the new head football coach of Franklin Parish High School Feb. 26. Nason replaces Whitney McCartney.
The 55-year-old Nason will begin his 28th year of coaching this fall and has spent the last seven years as head football coach at Crossett, Ark. The Eagles advanced to the semifinals last year in Arkansas, falling to Shiloh Christian after upsetting Arkadelphia 28-27 the previous week.
"I'm anxious to meet the players and assistant coaches and lay the groundwork for spring practice because the next thing you know it will be August," Nason said in a Sun interview. "I want to make sure to get some new stuff implemented before the summer."
Nason also spent four years at Lake Providence where he compiled a 17-23 record, including two playoff appearances, and guided the Panthers to their first district championship since the 1981 season. In 2008, Nason’s first season as a head football coach, the Panthers ended a 24-year playoff drought.
In the Sun interview, Nason said he is coming to FPHS with no pre-conceived notions or ideas about the program.
"I'm starting with an empty notebook," Nason said. "Everybody is on an even keel."
After dropping its first two games last year, Franklin Parish defeated LaSalle and Richwood before dropping its last six games, including a 60-26 loss to Minden in the Class 4A first round.
Meanwhile, School Board members approved the purchase of a backboard and windscreen for Davis Park tennis courts in Winnsboro.
The Slimline Bakko backboard measuring 20 feet wide and eight feet tall costs $5,850.00, and the 2,652 square feet of windscreen costs $3,379, according to Australian Courtworks documents. Australian Courtworks, of Brandon, Ms., was the lowest bidder.
“(The price) was just a drop in the bucket, if we were to build new tennis courts,” Gullatt said.
Franklin Parish High School’s tennis teams use the courts to practice and hold tournaments.
Additionally, School Board members approved renewals of the 403B Plan document, Revenue Recovery Group (RRG) proposal and Franklin Parish Head Start grant application.
“The 403B is an IRS code that allows employees to put aside tax-sheltered money for a supplemental retirement,” said Rebecca Boquet, School Board business manager. “We have about 92 people who participate in the 403B plan.”
The plan has been in place for a “long time,” Boquet said. School Board members have to periodically renew the plan for its providers.
Additionally, the School Board has used RRG for approximately 30 years in their sales tax collections and has to periodically renew it.
The School Board also annually approves the Head Start grant application in order for the program to receive funding. The program is currently entering its second year of a five-year grant.
In other action, Franklin Parish Teachers of the Year awards were announced in the meeting.
Lesley Ann Hunt, of Gilbert Junior High, was named 2020 Elementary Teacher of the Year. Alejandra Wiggers, of Gilbert Junior High, was named 2020 Middle School Teacher of the Year, and Jessica Tam Savage, of Franklin Parish High, was named High School Teacher of the Year.
