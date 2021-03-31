A four-day week for public school students will be considered at the April 6 School Board meeting.
The possible new schedule was discussed in length at the School Board’s agenda meeting Monday night.
If passed, students and faculty will go to school Tuesday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 3:46 p.m. Faculty have the option of using Mondays for planning, work or off days, and sport activities will go on as planned.
School Board members agreed if a four-day schedule is approved, it would be for an entire school year.
“If we do this, let’s give it a full year to see how it works,” said School Board member Eddie Ray Bryan.
Superintendent John Gullatt seconded Bryan’s suggestion.
“I agree,” Gullatt said. “If we are not committed to a full year, let’s not even do it.”
Public schools have been on a four-day week due to COVID-19 since last year. All grades are expected to return to school full time after spring break.
“Every Monday (in the COVID-19 schedule) was a virtual day for children but it was a work day for teachers because we had to get up to speed on virtual,” Gullatt said. “I am hoping for less virtual and more brick-and-mortal (learning) when students come back to school.”
Saving money is one reason the School Board is considering the four-day week schedule.
An estimated $213,337 would be saved by going to the shortened week, according to School Board documents.
Of that amount, $120,502 would be saved in utilities, $43,936 in gasoline, $22,099 in janitorial and $26,798 in substitution, according to School Board documents.
“Most of the four-day weeks are in our region because it saves money for rural parishes,” Gullatt said. Gullatt is the former superintendent of Caldwell Parish, a four-day week school system.
School Board member Danny Davis asked Gullatt would the possible shorten schedule help schools like Winnsboro Elementary. The school scored an F on its annual Louisiana Performance scores.
“It should,” Gullatt said. “Places like Caldwell scored C and D became a solid B.”
In other four-day week systems, instructors tend to do more teaching and are less absent because administrators look closer at test scores, grades and attendance, Gullatt said.
“I haven’t run up on a system yet that has gone to the four-day week where the teachers say ‘I sure wish they will go back to five instead of four,’” Gullatt said.
Gullatt cautioned faculty and staff the possible four-day week schedule would come at a price.
“If teachers and principals want the four-day work week then they have to work a little bit harder,” Gullatt said. “We are going to have more time in the (school) room.”
Additionally, School Board members will consider a nine-week student reporting schedule instead of the current six-week reporting schedule in their regular April 6 meeting.
Under the possible longer grading period, students will have more opportunity to gain points but will put more work on teachers.
“In the principal meetings, we have to drive it home that it is your job to make sure we are doing nine weeks’ worth of material,” Gullatt said. “Everybody I have talked to that has went from six to nine have not complained about it.”
Meanwhile, School Board members will consider upping travel mileage reimbursements. Currently, mileage reimbursements are .40 per mile for Franklin Parish employees.
Examples of employees traveling are those who have to drive school-to-school, therapists and those going to out of town meetings.
