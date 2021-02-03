Former Franklin Parish Schools Superintendent Royce Bryan was remembered at the School Board meeting Monday night.
Bryan, who served as superintendent from 1980-1987, was a key player in securing Northeast Louisiana University - Franklin (NLU-F) located outside Wisner. NLU-F was a satellite campus to now University of Louisiana Monroe (ULM) and offered freshman and sophomore level classes.
“Mr. Royce was very much the kind of man who wanted to make his community accessible to children, accessible to parents and give the opportunity for students to have sports, education and extracurricular activities,” said School Board President Richard Kelly. “His legacy and influence lives on to this day through his family.”
Bryan is a graduate of ULM and served in the United States Marine Corp during the Korean Conflict. After serving his country, Bryan was a teacher at Ward III High and would later become principal. Bryan, a member of Magnolia Baptist Church, passed away Dec. 22. He was 86.
“He was a true leader in all aspects,” said School Board member Eddie Ray Bryan. “His legacy will go on for generations.”
The School Board presented Betty Bryan, his wife, and family members a plaque commemorating his life and accomplishments.
“It is an honor and privilege to accept this in his honor,” Betty Bryan said. “He would have been very, very pleased.”
Meanwhile, School Board members unanimously passed policy updates concerning discipline, teleconferencing during meetings and sick leave.
With the policy dealing with discipline, the revision requires the School Board to “clearly define the rules of conduct and expectations of students engaged in virtual instruction.”
Virtual instruction, according to the policy, is defined as “instruction provided to a student through an electronic delivery medium, including, but not limited to, electronic learning platforms that connect to a student in a remote located to classroom instruction.”
In another policy change, a parent or tutor of a student who is recommended for expulsion has the right of review by the School Board even if the recommendation for expulsion is reduced to a suspension.
Language was added to both suspension and expulsion policies to reflect the statutory change.
Another policy change deals with public entities including the School Board to conduct meetings through electronic means during a gubernatorial declared emergency.
The language, “other matters that are critical or time-sensitive and that in the determination of the presiding officers should not be delayed; however, such matters shall not be considered at the meeting unless the members of the School Board present at the meeting approve the consideration of the matters by a two-thirds vote” was added to the policy.
The final policy change deals with sick leave for school employees.
Verbiage was added giving a physician assistant or nurse practitioner permission to sign a doctor’s excuse for an employee when he or she is absent for six or more consecutive days.
Additionally, the Como Charitable Foundation, Inc. awarded a nearly $25,000 grant to Franklin Parish High School’s band for instruments and equipment.
“Music is a vital part of education for interested students, and the band is always a welcome addition at sporting events and other community activities,” said Sherry Randall, administrative assistant to Como Charitable Foundation in a letter to the School Board.
In other action, School Board members gave current School Superintendent John Gullatt a favorable review in his annual job evaluation after spending 45 minutes in executive session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.