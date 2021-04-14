Franklin Parish School Board members tabled a decision to change public school weeks from five to four days in their regular meeting April 6.
The move could save the school system an estimated $213,337, according to School Board documents.
A special meeting has been scheduled for April 15 at 5 p.m. to possibly vote on the measure. Until then, School Board officials will send out a survey asking parents their thoughts about the change. School Board members will use information gathered from the survey to make their decision.
“I would like to see feedback on paper from the public,” said School Board member Alaina Nichols. “Maybe a survey to see what percentage of the parents support it and what their reasons are. I just feel like we need input from the parents.”
School Board members who spoke about the move said it was met with positive reviews.
“All of the teachers, principals and parents I have talked to have been 100 percent in favor,” said School Board member Eddie Ray Bryan.
School Board members Tim Eubanks, Danny Davis and Jacqueline Johnson agreed with Bryan. Johnson and Eubanks each said one person was not in favor of the change.
“We need to bridge the communication gap between our community and our central office,” Nichols said. “I have heard yeas and nays, but I would like to get more of a paper number.”
Nichols made the motion for the April 15 meeting with a second from School Board member Danny Davis. Eubanks and Bryan were opposed to the special meeting while Nichols, Davis, Johnson and Dunn supporting it.
Eubanks and Bryan were in favor of voting for the measure that night.
“I have heard positive things, and I haven’t heard any negative things,” said School Board President Richard Kelly. “I would like to see 100 percent all in. I would like the public to see School Board members are on board with it.”
School Board members scheduled the special-called meeting to give officials time to create next year’s calendar.
If passed, students and faculty will go to school Tuesday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 3:46 p.m. Faculty have the option of using Mondays for planning, work or off days, and sporting activities will go on as planned.
School Board members agreed if a four-day schedule is approved, it would be for an entire school year.
Saving money is one reason the School Board is considering the four-day week schedule.
Of the $213,337 amount, $120,502 would be saved in utilities, $43,936 in gasoline, $22,099 in janitorial and $26,798 in substitution, according to School Board documents.
“Most of the four-day weeks are in our region because it saves money for rural parishes,” said School Superintendent John Gullatt. Gullatt is the former superintendent of Caldwell Parish, a four-day week school system.
In their April 6 agenda meeting, Davis asked Gullatt if the shorten schedule would help area schools improve their Louisiana Performance scores.
“It should,” Gullatt said. “Places like Caldwell scored C and D became a solid B.”
In other four-day week systems, instructors tend to do more teaching and are less absent because administrators look closer at test scores, grades and attendance, Gullatt said.
Winnsboro Elementary scored an F on annual scores while Baskin Elementary scored a D.
Gibert, Crowville and Franklin Parish High School all scored a C, and Fort Necessity scored a B.
Meanwhile, School Board members unanimously passed a nine-week reporting schedule for all public schools.
With the longer grading period, students will have more opportunity to gain points but will put more work on teachers.
“This will be extra time for teachers to get grades in and students a chance to make them up,” Nichols said.
Bryan made the motion with a second from Eubanks.
Additionally, School Board members unanimously passed a mileage increase of .50 cents per mile for Franklin Parish employees.
Examples of employees traveling are those who have to drive school-to-school, therapists and those going to out of town meetings.
