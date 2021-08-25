Sebastian L. Brass was arrested by Franklin Parish Sheriff’s office in connection with a Tuesday morning Winnsboro homicide.
Brass, 32 of 1501 Smith St. Winnsboro, has been charged with second degree murder, according to Sheriff Kevin Cobb.
The homicide investigation is ongoing after a body of a black male was found in Winnsboro.
The black male was found in a ditch on Smith Street with a stab wound Tuesday morning, according to Winnsboro Police Chief Will Pierce.
“The victim was stabbed in the left (side) of his chest,” Pierce said.
At press time, several suspect were being questioned, according to Pierce.
No further information was given. As information becomes available, this story will be updated on www.franklinsun.com.
