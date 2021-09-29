indictment.jpg

Sebastian L. Brass was indicted for second degree murder in the Aug. 24 stabbing death of Kortney Monyea Malone, said Caroline Hemphill, Fifth Judicial assistant district attorney.

A Franklin Parish Grand Jury indicted Brass of the murder charge Sept. 21 along with obstruction of justice. The Jury also indicted Brass of aggravated battery in a separate incident.

Brass is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 19.

Brass, 32 of Winnsboro, allegedly stabbed Malone, 27 also of Winnsboro, multiple times. Malone was found in a ditch on Smith Street in Winnsboro in the early morning hours.

If convicted, Brass faces life imprisonment at hard labor with benefit of parole or suspension of sentence for the second degree murder charge. 

If convicted for obstruction of justice, Brass faces no more than 40 years at hard labor and a fine no more than $100,000.

Additionally, the Grand Jury indicted William David Daniels with first degree rape in an unrelated case.

If convicted, Daniels faces life imprisonment at hard labor without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

