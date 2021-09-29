top story Brass indicted for second degree murder Sep 29, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sebastian L. Brass was indicted for second degree murder in the Aug. 24 stabbing death of Kortney Monyea Malone, said Caroline Hemphill, Fifth Judicial assistant district attorney.A Franklin Parish Grand Jury indicted Brass of the murder charge Sept. 21 along with obstruction of justice. The Jury also indicted Brass of aggravated battery in a separate incident.Brass is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 19.Brass, 32 of Winnsboro, allegedly stabbed Malone, 27 also of Winnsboro, multiple times. Malone was found in a ditch on Smith Street in Winnsboro in the early morning hours. If convicted, Brass faces life imprisonment at hard labor with benefit of parole or suspension of sentence for the second degree murder charge. If convicted for obstruction of justice, Brass faces no more than 40 years at hard labor and a fine no more than $100,000.Additionally, the Grand Jury indicted William David Daniels with first degree rape in an unrelated case.If convicted, Daniels faces life imprisonment at hard labor without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sebastian L. Brass Grand Jury Life Imprisonment Hard Labor William David Daniels Indict Crime Criminal Law Law Parole Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION The Franklin Sun~9.29.2021 NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Home is FPHS for new principal Sep 22, 2021 Rebecca Bonner is home, and she loves it. Read more Mother / Daughter Tea slated for FPHS Sep 22, 2021 A Mother / Daughter Tea is scheduled for Franklin Parish High School October 13 in celebrati… Read more JROTC to sponsor anti-bullying rally Sep 22, 2021 The public is cordially invited to the Franklin Parish High School JROTC Anti-Bullying Rally… Read more Honoring first responders Sep 15, 2021 FIRST PENTECOSTAL Wisner showed appreciation to Franklin Parish first responders Sept. 11 by… Read more New trail markers Sep 8, 2021 RAY AND Raymond Mejias place distance markers Sept. 2 at Civitan Park’s trail donated by Win… Read more Submit your News, Community Items and Letters to the Editor! We're always interested in hearing from our readers! Let us know what's going on! Submit MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMonroe woman arrested for attacking several people with pepper sprayMPD arrests Monroe man for threatening to 'get yo a**'OPSO arrests Shreveport woman for threatening to shoot deputyWMPD arrests West Monroe woman for making false returns at tool storeWMPD arrests West Monroe man for causing disturbance with brickWest Monroe woman accused of spreading cat feces, food in victim's drivewayWMPD arrests West Monroe man for obscenityOCS stays undefeated after incredible comeback win against Cedar CreekSt. Thomas More's Howard tosses game-winner against NevilleMPD arrests Ruston woman for breaking into Temple B'nai Israel Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedBank sues Sterlington over misspent loan funds (1)Mask mandate protests persist at School Board meeting (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.