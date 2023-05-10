The forecasted rain did not show up for Saturday’s South Franklin Catfish Festival, but the crowds did.
Approximately 5,000 spectators attended the third annual event held in Wisner. The festival included regional entertainment throughout the day, a classic car show and approximately 120 vendors selling handmade items, clothing and accessories, home decor and more.
Food vendors offered numerous treats including catfish fried by Haring’s Pride. The Wisner-based company cooked approximately 1,400 pounds of catfish during Saturday’s event.
Event Chairman Elliot Britt called 2023’s festival, “the best one yet.”
“We had the right amount of vendors, car show was great, and the entertainment was the best it’s been so far,” Britt said. “The atmosphere from the crowds was positive from opening until closing. It made the day go by fast and actually made me want to stay open longer to keep enjoying it.”
Elliot acknowledged he was concerned about the forecast the night before.
“I have no clue how the rain disappeared,” Britt recalled. “I checked it every two hours during the night and showed 40-60 percent all day. We were very fortunate on the weather.”
The driving desire of the festival committee was to have an event where the community, including town, parish and beyond, could come together and have a good time, explained Wisner Mayor Marc McCarty.
“We were very pleased with the turnout and overall atmosphere of the festival,” McCarty said. “The main purpose was to have fun and visit with old and new friends. I had many people tell me they really enjoyed themselves.”
Not only did the annual event serve as a place for friends and family, but, according to Britt, it was a place for vendors, both food and wares, to have a successful day of sales.
“We had multiple food vendors sell out of food and also a few who came close,” Britt said. “The other vendors all had great sales as well.”
Festival Committee member Leslie Young said the event also served as a popular day for family and school reunions.
“We were so happy with the overall spirit of the event,” Young said. “It was great to see people gathered up under the shade trees, listening to music, eating great food and catching up with friends. This event has become a big day for families and school friends to meet up for reunions and we love that. The atmosphere was so neighborly and friendly, and we couldn’t be happier.”
Britt, as he takes a break before starting the plans for next year’s festival, thanked all of the organizations helping with the 2023 South Franklin Catfish Festival.
“I’d like to thank the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Wisner Police department for working together on keeping everyone safe,” Britt said. “A big thanks to the Leadership of Franklin and Winnsboro’s Lions Club manning our gates this year. It’s too many to name but from our board to all of the volunteers that helped make this day happen I appreciate each one of them. It’s amazing what a small town can do when the whole parish comes together for one common goal. This was my favorite year, and I think they will just keep getting better.”
