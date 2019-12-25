Broadband internet access for Franklin Parish is the number one focus area of Winnsboro Main Street Economic Committee after information was compiled from a 161-participant survey, said Carmen Sims, committee member.
Other focus areas of the organization will be education, economic development, parks and recreation, according to Sims.
The survey was the first phase in becoming a certified Louisiana Development Ready Community (LDRC) program through Louisiana Economic Development, Sims said.
LDRC supports selected Louisiana communities to become development ready and “open for business” by creating and implementing a strategic five-year plan and 10-year community vision.
Survey participants, gathered from local businesses and residents, chose whether Franklin Parish was strong, weak or neutral in 10 different categories. Each category had different subcategories relating to the subject. Categories ranged from quality of life to education to business.
In the quality of life category, availability of commercial, retail lodging, restaurants and recreation facilities were listed as a weakness to the majority of those voting while air quality, availability of healthcare and attractiveness of the physical environment were listed as a strength, according to the survey.
Quality of local elementary education and availability of choice for elementary and secondary education garnered the most weak votes in the educational resources category while presence of a community and technical college was a strength, according to the survey.
Supply of quality community jobs, quality of workers and wage levels received the most weak votes in the local workforce category, according to the survey.
Highway and interstate access was the strongest area in the transportation and infrastructure category, and condition and maintenance of local streets and roads were a weak point, according to survey participants.
A strong point for Franklin Parish is the availability of buildings for retail establishments which was listed in the land and buildings category, according to the survey. Receiving the most weak points was availability of buildings for manufacturing, distribution and commercial use.
The local government and leadership category had the most subcategories in the survey.
Receiving a large number of strong points were adequate police protection and safety and cooperation between local government and business. A large number of weak points went to long-range planning for municipal improvements and capital building.
A strength in the local market category was the appearance of downtown and other retail corridors for attracting business along with adequacy of local newspaper for promotion of local community and business activities, according to the survey.
A weakness in the local market category was adequacy of local marketing programs to attract retail, commercial and industrial business.
In the business environment category, availability of local incentives and economic development capacity to recruit, retain, grow businesses gathered the most weak votes, according to the survey.
Availability of financing for business investment collected the most strong points in the business environment category.
Winnsboro Main Street Economic Committee, a subcommittee to Winnsboro’s Main Street program, is made up of local leaders who are coordinating the process.
“These are the worker bees,” said Kay LaFrance-Knight, director of Winnsboro’s Main Street program in an earlier Sun interview. “They have already accomplished so much. What we are trying to do is to become a better community and strategize to make good things happen whether it be the way we look, education system, parks or whatever. These people are doing things it takes to contact the right people.”
Steering committee members are LaTanya Blackson, Brad Chapman, Heather Carroll, Eddie Dunn, Laura Hassell, Jerry Johnston, DeAnne Kiper, Cal Pierce, Sandra Robinson, Carmen Sims, Howard D. Smith and Hunter White.
Community members interested in assisting with the process may call the Main Street Office at (318) 435-3781.
