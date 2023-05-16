Broadband service continues to draw closer for Northeast Louisiana Power Cooperative (NELPCO) customers, according to Jeff Churchwell, general manager.
Construction of Volt Broadband’s fiber optic infrastructure has began with some areas being completed. Volt Broadband is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Winnsboro-based NELPCO. The company plans to build out a fiber optic internet network for their customers residing in its seven-parish territory which includes the majority of Franklin Parish.
“We are very, very excited to bring this life-changing technology to Northeast Louisiana Co-Op members,” Churchwell said. “It is in front of everybody’s house. Every NELPCO member will have access to this technology.”
According to Churchwell, construction has been completed west of Mangham down Big Creek all the way down to Liddiville into Winnsboro on La. Hwy 130. Construction in the Crowville, Fort Necessity, Metropolis and Wisner area will be next year.
“What we focused on was around the more populated areas such as Winnsboro, Oak Grove and Rayville,” Churchwell said. “We have started at the hub in the Oak Grove office, and we have built down this way.”
An additional area that is ready for construction is from La. Hwy 425 in Baskin across La. Hwy 577 almost to Crowville. The area stops before the Crowville football field and goes north to Union Church Road and back to Baskin. Volt Broadband service is not currently offered in Baskin’s corporate limits.
Once all NELPCO members have access to broadband, then others can request services, “and that’s from the Arkansas line to Turkey Creek,” Churchwell said.
In the near future Churchwell hopes to get NELPCO’s membership fully connected with Volt Broadband.
“The goal is to get everyone connected by 2025,” he said. “Construction should be finished in July or August of next year, and it will take us another six to eight months to get it to everyone who wants to have it. Then we figure out who we have and how to get it to the others.”
Currently, 45 percent of people have taken the service, but Churchwell said the number is starting to grow as word spreads on how fast and reliable the internet service is.
Economic growth
When discussing high speed internet service, Churchwell said the benefits were more than just quicker movie streaming or a smoother gaming experience.
High speed internet will open more economic possibilities especially in a post-COVID business society.
According to a Stanford University and the Census Bureau’s household survey, remote work remains prevalent in 2023, with Stanford’s finding accounting for over a quarter of paid full-time workdays in the United States, just slightly down from 33 percent in 2021.
As COVID-19 winds down, nearly 30 percent of all work happened from home in January, six times the rate in 2019, according to WFH Research, a company charged with tracking the amount of working from home over time.
“Now, you can make home anywhere you want it to be,” Churchwell said. “We are hoping this will bring people to NELPCO. We have the lowest rates almost in America for utilities, and we are working to get them even better through 1803 (NELPCO’s power supplier).”
One such example of a person working from home is Micah Touchet. Since 2001, Touchet has worked in graphic design, website development and audio post production in Franklin Parish. He currently resides in Liddieville.
Before receiving fiber, Touchet’s internet came from an unreliable source, which he supplemented with a mobile hotspot. Due to slow speeds, Touchet’s two to three gigabyte audio files would often take an entire day and night to upload.
On March 24, an installer from Volt Broadband set up fiber optics at Touchet’s home. In just 30 minutes, the installation was complete, and he was reaching speeds of 1000 Mbps.
“It’s truly surreal to consider that in an area historically recognized as one of the most economically deprived regions in the United States, there exists the potential for global work without any barriers standing in our way,” Touchet said. “We can now stream movies and video chat with our loved ones without any buffering or dropped connections. And when it comes to working from home, we can easily join in virtual meetings or send and access important files without lags or delays.”
Churchwell hopes stories like Touchet’s will bring more economic success stories through high speed internet service.
“We think we have a great little utopia right here,” Churchwell said. “The entrepreneurial spirit can be obtained or there’s jobs all over the world that can be obtained where ever you want to live. Internet will be better on the banks of Turkey Creek than it will be in Monroe.”
