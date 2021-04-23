Board of Supervisors made two significant personnel appointments at Louisiana Delta Community College.
The Board appointed Chris Broadwater as interim chancellor effective immediately through no later than June 30, 2021. The Board also appointed Randy Esters as the next permanent chancellor.
These appointments will provide the college with the immediate and long-term leadership stability needed at this time. These decisions became warranted after Dr. Scott Rule tendered his resignation after coming aboard in January of this year.
Says Monty Sullivan, president of Louisiana Community and Technical College Systems (LCTCS), "Today's personnel decisions made it imperative that the Board and I make an immediate and difficult decision in order to move the college forward in continuing to deliver on the mission."
Northeast Louisianians came to know Chris Broadwater, as he previously served as the interim chancellor from January to December of 2020 and did an outstanding job during that time. His love and connection to the college and community brings him back as interim chancellor.
"After learning about Rule's resignation, I knew I had to return and see LDCC and our communities through this."
Broadwater's return will help provide the framework for a smooth transition to Randy Esters as chancellor.
Randy Esters currently serves as the fourth president of North Arkansas College in Harrison, Arkansas. Before joining North Arkansas College, he served as the Head of the Liberal Arts division at Louisiana State University at Eunice, Dean of the School of Education, and Associate VP for International Affairs at Louisiana College in Pineville. Dr. Esters also served in progressively advanced positions as Industrial Coordinator/Evening Administrator, Interim Campus Dean and Assistant Campus Dean for seven years at Louisiana Community and Technical College Oakdale Campus.
Esters is no stranger to Louisiana, and he knows the LCTCS system. He understands the community and is familiar with the people. But most importantly, he wants to be here in Northeast Louisiana as Chancellor of Louisiana Delta Community College for the long term.
"As I said in a previous communication to LDCC employees, the students, faculty, staff, and the surrounding communities deserve a leader that is as committed to the mission as you all are. I believe Broadwater and Esters will provide that kind of leadership," says Sullivan.
Louisiana Delta Community College, an open-admission, comprehensive community college, provides the citizens of northeast Louisiana with affordable and accessible high-quality educational programs, services, and modern workforce training. Supported by the Louisiana Community and Technical College System, a dedicated faculty and staff fulfill this mission through their commitment to student achievement, academic excellence, lifelong learning, and the use of current technology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.