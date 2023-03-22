An amended budget with increased expenditures topping nearly $500,000 was unanimously approved by Winnsboro Town Council members.
Members took action on the budget at their regular monthly meeting Monday, March 20. The new budget numbers are now in place for the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget which ends July 1.
Along with expenditures, revenues were also amended in the town’s budget.
The amendments impacted general fund revenues with an increase of $482,988.90, bringing the total to approximately $4.7 million.
General fund expenditures increased by $493,870.07 with the amendments. The town’s budgeted general fund expenditures are now approximately $4.69 million.
The largest increase in expenditures came from police salaries and expenses, administrative salaries and street lighting.
Police salaries went up $100,000 to $556,963.998.
In a letter to Town Council members, Chief Tyrone Coleman explained: “The projected overrun in this line item is due to overtime coupled with the addition of four officers with an average monthly salary of $2,312.50.”
The police department expenses budget increased $50,000.
In the same letter, Coleman wrote: “The projected overrun in this line item is due to the unexpected expense for housing male inmates (average of $1,780 per month since January 2022); the monthly increase rate for three Tahoe’s (estimated at $3,160 per month beginning January 2023); the one-time expense of outfitting leased vehicles (estimated at $8,000); and the one-time expense of outfitting new officers ($4,800).”
Administrative salaries took a jump of $97,650 to $155,834.09 while street lighting increased by $20,345.03 to $140,000.
Another big jump in expenditures was recorded in administrative. The general category increased by $35,000 to $70,000, a number Town Council member Jerry Johnson questioned during the meeting’s finance portion.
“Councilman Johnson that is going to be a combination of several things that were brought up to you in the finance committee,” Mayor Alice Wallace answered. “You sit in at the council finance committee meeting and got these numbers before it was brought to the rest of the Council.”
Items not related to water, sewer or recreation are put in administrative. Some items recorded in administrative are expenses related to conferences, office expenses and various subscriptions.
Expenses of items recorded in miscellaneous are received insurance checks, settlements in lawsuits and anything that was unplanned the town received.
The largest jump in general fund revenues, $40,000, came from surplus sales followed by an increase in miscellaneous revenues of $36,801.82.
Park donations had an increase in revenues of $12,729.99 but the same amount was also listed in expenditures.
Video bingo revenue expanded nearly $5,000 to $90,000 along with a $5,000 increase in grant revenue for a total of $80,000 in the fiscal budget.
