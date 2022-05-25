Winnsboro’s proposed budget features overall projected revenues of $10.6 million and projected expenses equaling $10.4 million for a net position of $202,782.12.
Town Council members introduced the proposed budget in a special-called Friday evening meeting on May 20. Winnsboro’s fiscal year starts July 1 along with the new mayoral administration of Alice Wallace.
In perhaps his last budget message written to Town Council members, Mayor John Dumas wrote, “The summary of auditor’s results markedly improved over the last three years; whereby, culminating into an absence of internal control issues and deficiencies for the last two. This prodigious turnaround over a short period of time bears testament to responsible stewardship over municipal affairs.”
In the proposed budget, Town Council members included a 112.69 percent increase in their salaries which raised the amount a total of $18,000 to $36,000. If passed, the budget would enable each Town Council member to receive $600 a month.
Town Council members first spoke publicly of the raise in their May 16 regular monthly meeting. During the meeting, the group asked finance committee members to meet to see if the raise would be possible.
The proposed budget projected a general fund totaling some $4.22 million in revenue and approximately $4.20 million in expenditures for a net position of $16,626.39.
General fund refers to revenues accruing to a municipality from taxes, fees, interest earnings and other sources which can be used for the general operation of government.
Winnsboro forecasts license fees totaling nearly $300,000 which is the largest revenue source, followed by property taxes at $272,747.85, according to the proposed budget.
Franchise fees are expected to gather $158,943.47, while revenue from video bingo is anticipated to be $85,950.51 for the general fund, according to the proposed budget.
Town expenditures are predicted to slightly increase from the previous year’s budget.
Dumas’ administration anticipates general government being Winnsboro’s largest expense at some $1.57 million.
American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds are the town’s largest expense listed in general government, totaling $847,784.87. These funds are listed as expenditures until spent on improvement projects such as water or sewer system upgrades.
Other general fund expenses listed in the proposed budget are employee benefits at $889,603.60, police department at $655,008.98, street department at $597,385.16, fire department at $405,371.44, animal control at $56,426 and recreation department at $44,937.13, according to the proposed budget.
In his budget message, Dumas said outdated infrastructure and equipment were two areas of concern for 2021.
“Progress was realized in both areas whereby we continued to modernize equipment, and grant funds were received to address the frail and precarious waste water treatment facilities,” wrote Dumas. “Acquiring ample funds to refurbish the waste water treatment facilities was no small feat given rehabilitation costs are expected to exceed four million dollars.”
Town Council members are expected to vote on the proposed budget in their June meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.