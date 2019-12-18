Block parties are now prohibited and restrictions have been placed on private parties, following action Monday during Winnsboro Town Council’s December meeting.
To achieve these new guidelines, Town Council members amended Section 20 of the town’s Code of Ordinances which deals with offenses and miscellaneous provisions.
Additionally, a separate amended ordinance allowing only mesh or clear backpacks at all times was passed.
The move to tighten ordinances pertaining to backpacks, prohibiting block parties and restricting private parties stem from Waneshia Bush’s death and have been dubbed “Bush Ordinances.”
Bush, 20, an honor student at Grambling State University, was killed after being struck by a stray bullet while attending what has been described as a block party near Blanson and Smith streets at approximately 1 a.m. July 21.
With the passed amendment, private outdoor party organizers are required to purchase a $10 permit if 75 to 100 guests ages 12 and older will be in attendance. Parties are required to end at 1 a.m. for adults and 11 p.m. for juveniles on the weekend or 10 p.m. on weekdays.
If a permit is not purchased, the private outdoor party will be terminated and organizers will be “fined not less than $250,” according to the amendment.
The prohibited block parties and street parties are defined as “an outdoor public event in which many members of a community and/or neighboring communities congregate on public property to either observe an event of some importance or simply for mutual enjoyment,” according to the amendment.
A private outdoor party is defined as “(yard party, weddings, cookouts, get togethers, etc.) held on private property for invited guests and for private enjoyment only.”
Initially, the amendment required only one off-duty police officer for private outdoor parties with 75 to 100 guests, a point of contention for some Town Council members.
“I was under the impression if we had 75 to 100 people at a party we had to have two officers,” said Town Council member Jerry Johnson. “I think (having one officer) puts an officer in danger if they are in charge of 100 people. My suggestion is to require two officers with 75 to 100 people.”
Town Council member Rex McCarthy at first thought one officer would be enough.
“We would have one officer at (the party),” McCarthy said. “With the permit, the officers would know a party was going on and officers would be making rounds (near the party) and if something were to go down we would be covered.”
Winnsboro Police Chief Will Pierce disagreed with McCarthy.
“If 75-100 people are in a yard, as far as I am concerned it is a block party,” Pierce said. “My first responsibility is to protect my officers and then the people of Winnsboro.”
Pierce also said if vehicles from the private party are blocking the street or driveways or if two complaints of noise were called in, the event would be shut down.
After 20 minutes of discussion centered around the required number of police officers, McCarthy relented and seconded a motion made by Johnson for the amendment which included the requirement of two off-duty officers at an outdoor party with 75-100 people.
“I’m going to ride with you on this one,” McCarthy said, pointing to Pierce.
Town Council members voting for the amendment were Johnson, McCarthy, Eddie Dunn and Keith Berry.
Town Council member Tyrone Coleman voted against the amendment.
Meanwhile, Town Council members passed an amendment revamping residential and commercial permit costs.
A $400 permit will now be charged to business owners building in Winnsboro, a drastic decrease from the town’s past permit charge.
Previously, businesses were charged $3,320 for the first $500,000 plus $4 for each additional $1,000.
Under the amendment, residential properties only require one $250 permit which includes the gas, electric, sewer, plumbing and air. For those renovating 50 percent or more of their property, a $150 permit is required. There are individual permits such as electrical permits for $25 if a person needs to change out just a meter base.
Included in the amendment was a $50 disconnect fee for water bills. Originally, the amendment called for a $100 disconnect fee but upon a McCarthy recommendation was lowered to $50.
“If a person is struggling, I don’t think putting a $100 on top of the bill owed is feasible,” McCarthy said.
Winnsboro Mayor Sonny Dumas called the fees “incentives” for people to pay their bills.
“Usually, it is the same individuals each month who are late,” Dumas said. “We are trying to discourage this habit and get people to pay their bills.”
