Local business owners and hunters are crying foul over a recent Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) proposal to ban deer supplemental feeding and deer carcass exporting from the Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) control area, which includes Franklin, Madison and Tensas parishes.
The action is part of LDWF’s CWD Management Plan that intends to control the infectious disease’s spread.
LDWF will conduct two informational public hearings in Winnsboro and St. Joseph about the potential bans. The first meeting will be at LSU AgCenter Macon Ridge Research Station in Winnsboro on May 27 at 6 p.m. The second will follow the next day at LSU AgCenter Northeast Louisiana Research Center at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph.
CWD is a neurodegenerative disease found in deer. It is caused by a prion, an infectious, misfolded protein particle, and is 100-percent fatal in affected deer after an indeterminate incubation period. There is no treatment or preventative vaccine for CWD.
CWD-infected deer may exhibit signs of weight loss and emaciation, salivation, frequent drinking and urination, incoordination, circling, and lack of fear of people, and always results in death of the animal.
Paul Bartleson, of Tensas Parish, said LDWF officials were being “vague” about CWD and their method’s of control.
“They have been real vague about the whole deal,” Bartleson said. “One deer found at Yucutan and no other deer found around it? How do you have a problem and only be one deer?”
In January, a harvested deer was confirmed to have Louisiana’s first CWD case, according to the Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (LADDL).
Bartleson said one case was not enough for any bans.
“In my opinion, (CDW) might happen, but it isn’t here yet,” Bartleson said. “When they get more than one isolated case or a blow up, that’s a different case.”
Economically, the proposed supplemental feed ban would be detrimental to local business, according to Jessica Sinclair, owner of Sullivan’s Feed & Western Wear.
On an average year, Sullivan’s will sell $400,000 worth of deer feed and sells to an eight-parish area.
“This is going to affect everybody from me, farmers, just the hunter providing their family some meat, the processors, the taxidermists even to older couples with land leases,” Sinclair said. “If you can’t feed, a hunter is not going to sit there all day and wait for nothing. Feeding and baiting is a big part.”
According to Sinclair, many elderly couples owning land lease the portions to hunters which provides them with income.
But it is not just deer season, she said. Many people feed the deer year round.
“At this time, they are feeding (deer) protein to build their horns,” Sinclair said. “When they are having babies they need to eat extra. It is a lot of different ways this will affect, and it will affect a lot of people.”
Recreational feeding of the deer is also popular in this region, Sinclair said. Some people feed the deer to watch them, and under this proposed law, they can no longer feed the deer.
“It’s not just about hunting them,” she said. “There is no feeding what so ever.”
Not only will it affect stores supplying supplemental feed, but also farmers, Sinclair said. Farmer’s will have more problems with deer eating their soybean crop.
“Right now people are spending thousands of dollars trying to keep deer out of their bean field because there is no feeding, and they are eating their beans,” she said.
According to Sullivan, she has a customer that has spent approximately $8,000 attempting to protect his soybean crop.
“If (the deer) were in the neighboring woods, they might would slack off some,” she said. “And, if you don’t feed them this winter they are going to die of starvation.”
Additionally, the timing of the meetings bring up suspicion in people.
Both meetings are scheduled for Memorial Day weekend with many people on lakes or on vacation.
“It was scheduled to be thrown under the bus,” she said. “So, nobody will know what is going on. They haven’t broadcast this at all.”
Bartleson thinks turnout will be low.
“I don’t think it is going to be a big turnout,” he said. “In my opinion, they had it on that day, so it wouldn’t be.”
CWD
CWD was first identified in captive deer in a Colorado research facility in the late 1960s, and in wild deer in 1981. By the 1990s, it had been reported in surrounding areas in northern Colorado and southern Wyoming.
Nationally, the disease has been identified in deer in more than 30 states and four Canadian provinces in free-range and domesticated populations.
The core endemic area includes contiguous portions of Wyoming, Colorado and Nebraska. Even in this core endemic area, the prevalence varies greatly. In some areas of Wyoming, CWD has been found in up to 40 percent of free-ranging animals, while in others less than one percent are affected.
There is no evidence CWD, which makes deer resemble “the walking dead,” can spread to humans.
NOI
A notice of intent (NOI) for the bans was approved in April by the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC).
The NOI, in part, reads:
•Baiting, placement of bait, or hunting over bait is prohibited within a LDWF designated CWD Control Area.
•The export of any cervid carcass or part of a cervid carcass originating within an LDWF designated CWD Control Area is prohibited, except for: meat that is cut and wrapped; meat that has been boned out; quarters or other portions of meat with no part of the spinal column or head attached, antlers, clean skull plates with antlers, cleaned skulls without tissue attached, capes, tanned hides, finished taxidermy mounts and cleaned cervid teeth.
•Approved parts transported out of the CWD Control Area must be legally possessed. Approved parts must contain a possession tag with the hunter’s name, address, LDWF license number, parish of harvest, date of harvest, and sex of deer.
•Prior to the 2022-23 deer hunting season, LDWF is directed to determine whether there is sufficient capacity to perform taxidermy services for cervids taken within the Control Area and report those findings to the Wildlife and Fisheries Commission. If it is determined that there is insufficient capacity to provide adequate taxidermy services for cervids harvested within the Control Area, LDWF shall establish a permitting system to be in effect no later than the opening of the 2022-23 deer hunting season to allow for uncleaned cervid heads to be transported out of the Control Area solely for taxidermy purposes.
