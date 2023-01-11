Longtime Winnsboro businessman Dennis Crain passed away Jan. 7. He was 82.
Crain was the owner of Dennis Crain Dodge Chrysler Jeep for many years before selling his car dealership to Natchez businessman Brett Oubre in 2014.
But Crain was more than a car salesman, he loved God, family and horses - in that order.
He was married to Rita. Together, they have two daughters: Denise Crain Herron and Donice Crain Mayo. Crain was also a loving grandfather and great grandfather.
Crain was a longtime member of Winnsboro First United Pentecostal Church.
Services for Crain will be at First United Pentecostal Church of Winnsboro with the wake scheduled Jan. 12 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. The funeral will be Jan. 13 at 2 p.m.
“I knew Mr. Dennis for about 16 years,” said Winnsboro Town Council member Jerry Johnson. “He was a hard worker, owning his own car dealership, Dennis Crain Dodge. He loved his family most of all his grandchildren and great grandchild. He also loved his church, church family and pastors. He had a love for horses as evidenced by the number he owned. He was a friend to many and would do whatever he could to help you. I have gone to church, First United Pentecostal Church, with Bro. Dennis for about five years. His love for God, and his faithfulness will always be remembered.”
Crain bred quarter horses and was a member of the American Quarter Horse Association.
“He was a great horse person,” said Buckshot Sims. “He always wanted to help people and loved his animals. He would help the rodeo anytime we asked.”
Pat Roberts, a longtime employee of Crain, said he was respected by his peers.
“He was well respected by the Chrysler people,” Pat Roberts who worked for Crain. “He served on several boards for Chrysler, including advertising.”
