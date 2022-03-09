Winnsboro voters and concerned Franklin Parish residents converged at the Princess Room Thursday evening to hear from town mayoral and chief of police candidates.
In front of a near capacity crowd, candidates told of their plans and visions for Winnsboro in the next four years during a political forum hosted by Winnsboro-Franklin Chamber of Commerce and moderated by Franklin Parish Tax Assessor Rod Elrod.
“We had a great night at our Town of Winnsboro Mayor and Chief of Police Political Forum,” said Chamber President David Rigdon. “I’d like to personally thank all eight candidates who came out to share their vision for the next four years in Winnsboro. I'd also like to thank Kendan Hill for assisting the Chamber with audio/visual for the event and KMAR 95.9 The Bird for recording the event for replay.”
Elrod led the five mayoral candidates and three chief of police candidates through numerous questions and allowed them opening and closing statements.
“Rod Elrod, Franklin Parish Tax Assessor, served as our moderator and did an outstanding job,” Rigdon said.
Names were drawn to see which candidate would go first and mayoral candidate Alfonso Norwood’s name was picked.
In his opening statement, Norwood acknowledged moving back to Winnsboro five years ago after working away, but said he regularly kept up with the town’s business.
Answering how he would solve Winnsboro’s financial challenge of being a small town, Norwood said he would target blighted homes threatening people’s safety.
Mayoral candidate Armand Swain’s opening statement centered around changes needed in the sewer system, police department and increasing activities for youth.
On how he would handle the town’s financial stress, Swain said he would identify additional revenue and have strict budget oversight.
Alice Wallace, mayoral and only female candidate, said she knew the community and was a proponent to improve on Winnsboro’s current accomplishments.
Later in the forum when asked how she would handle a small town’s financial troubles, Wallace said she would “sell Winnsboro for what it is and sell what we do have.”
Mayoral candidate Andrew White in his opening statement called for building relationships with businesses and organizations, and said he would resign as mayor if change did not come.
White called for the “people to get together” and “change their thinking” to improve Winnsboro’s finances.
Current Mayor John Dumas highlighted accomplishments his administration performed during his tenure such as improving the town’s financial status, clean audits, improved water system and receiving grant money to repair Winnsboro’s aging sewer system.
On handling Winnsboro’s finances, Dumas said his administration repaired the town’s money situation from the previous administration’s handling. He also wanted to bring broadband to Winnsboro.
In his chief of police opening statement, incumbent Will Pierce reminded audience members of his experience as a policeman and said he would try to improve patrol numbers in the next four years. The Winnsboro Police Department has consistently lacked adequate police numbers during Pierce’s administration.
Pierce also said he was rebuilding the department’s aging fleet and purchasing radars while maintaining a “professional relationship” with the mayor and sheriff.
During the forum, Pierce said his department welcomed help from the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office.
In his opening statement and throughout the forum, chief of police candidate Billy Joe Williams said he would put emphasis on the “safety of the citizens.”
A 29-year veteran law enforcement agent, Williams said his department would be visible in the community and know what was going on.
He called juvenile crime “ridiculous” and the “number one” item would be various departments “working together.”
Tyrone Coleman, a Winnsboro Town Council member and chief of police candidate, said he would concentrate on removing illegal guns. Coleman said he would use his 21-year experience in public safety to run Winnsboro’s police department.
