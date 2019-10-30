Catahoula and Tensas parish voters will get a chance to go to the polls in early voting starting Nov. 2 and running through Nov. 9 except for Sunday, Nov. 3.
To participate in early voting, parish residents may vote in person at their parish Registrar of Voters Office. The offices will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. each day.
To vote early, a person must bring one of the following identifications: driver’s license, Louisiana special ID, Louisiana digital wallet driver’s license or some other generally recognized picture ID with your name and signature.
Voters may request a mail ballot if they are not going to be there during early voting or election day. Voters may also request a form from the Secretary of State office at www.sos.louisiana.gov.
Election day for the general election is Nov. 16 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Catahoula and Tensas parish candidates are as follows:
CATAHOULA PARISH
Sheriff
Toney Edwards, Democrat.
Cedric Elias Martin, Democrat.
Police Juror District 3
Joseph L. “Bo” Aarons, Republican.
Glen McCormick, Republican.
Police Juror District 5
Donna Neal, Republican.
Rodney Sones, Independent.
Police Juror District 6
Jeffery Estis, Independent.
Jeremy Wood, Republican.
TENSAS PARISH
Police Juror District 1
Johnny Daves, Republican.
Larry W. Foster, Democrat.
Alex “Chip: Watson Jr., Democrat.
District 20 Representative
Kevin Bates, Republican.
Neil Riser, Republican.
District 21 Representative
C. Travis Johnson, Democrat.
Glen B. McGlothin Jr., Independent.
