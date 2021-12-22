A 41-year dream will become a reality with the unveiling of a sign honoring Fred Carter, Jr. on Jan. 29 near Winnsboro’s gazebo.
The sign will be a first of many for Northeast Louisiana Music Trail, a sign route highlighting musical talents of the region, said Enoch Doyle Jeter, founder of the trail.
Along with the unveiling, Deana Carter, daughter of the honoree, will bring her talents to The Princess Theatre that evening. Tickets for the concert will be available December 27 at Eventbrite.com. Tickets will be $40 for general admission. On Dec. 27, doors open at 6 p.m., and the concert will begin at 7 p.m.
“For over 40 years it has been my dream to do something to honor the immense talents of musicians in our region of Louisiana,” said Jeter, former owner of Enoch’s Pub Cafe in Monroe. Enoch’s often hosted live music from worldwide artists which included Fred Carter, Jr.
Fred Carter, Jr., a Winnsboro native, was a singer-songwriter, producer, record label owner and Jeter explained “the best-known session player of all time, a true country and rock and roll pioneer.”
Carter also worked with the Louisiana Hayride, The Band, Bob Dylan, Muddy Waters, Dean Martin, Simon and Garfunkel, Dolly Parton, his daughter Deana Carter, Bobby Bridger and many others.
While operating his venue, Jeter said Northeast Louisiana Music Trail was always a dream, but “life” always seemed to delay the project. Now retired, Jeter can dedicate more of his time to the trail.
“Years passed, children came, business and family grew,” Jeter said. “For the past 20 years, my daughter Molly and I discussed promoting a historical landmark sign project.”
Dexter Jackson, son of legendary blues man, Odis Jackson, re-entered Jeter’s life and with Jackson’s help trail talks were reinvigorated.
“Dex’s father, Odis Jackson, legendary blues man, promoter, manager, club owner and friend was one of the main reasons we wanted to honor the rich musical heritage of our region,” Jeter said.
Soon the trio began developing a cost study, list of performers, history and logistics along with drawing inspiration from the Mississippi Blues Trail.
“Our roots in the area had been settled and established by the Irish, Scottish, German, Latino, African, Sicilian, French, Native Americans and others,” Jeter said. “The basis for Country, Delta Blues, Jazz, Rock, Bluegrass, Gospel, etc. grew from these roots.”
Additionally, the group was inspired by a project from Monroe public radio station KEDM and Lesli Rambins and Lila Strode on blue history and a program called “Louisiana Byways.”
“When it debuted, our hope was to join forces, and work together on the new NELA Music Trail signage project,” Jeter said. “It is our hope that it will still be possible to work together and incorporate both project ideas in the future.”
Winnsboro and Fred Carter Jr. connection
Elder Jeter soon retired from Enoch’s after his son, John, took over ownership, giving him more time for art, travel, grandchildren and projects such as Northeast Louisiana Music Trail.
One project the busy Jeter was involved in was refurbishing local historical landmark signs.
“Soon word was out that we had done this, and an old, dear friend, Kay LaFrance called me,” Jeter said. “She asked if I would do a couple of signs in the Winnsboro area. Of course, I said yes. No one says no to Kay.”
On his way to Winnsboro, Jeter had an epiphany on his music trail.
“I now had a plan on how to proceed with the Northeast Louisiana Music Trail,” Jeter said. “On top of the short list of performers from our area to honor, along with Odis Jackson, was Fred Carter, Jr., a native son of Winnsboro.”
Jeter would soon incorporate LaFrance’s help to promote a sign in Winnsboro. While LaFrance moved through her local contacts getting permission and a location for the sign, Jeter contacted Jeff, Fred’s son, and with his family’s blessing started working on wording for the sign and choosing a photo.
In the next few months, the wording was chose and Catskill Castings Company in upstate New York hired for the job.
Fundraising efforts began in earnest for the Carter sign. In a funding and logistic meeting with LaFrance, local-volunteer Curtis Hilbun offered his services.
“Within 24 hours Curtis offered to help raise the funds for casting the sign, help with photographs, and logistics, Kay got the full blessing of the Winnsboro Town Council, and we all started a lively conversation about the sign unveiling, and a possible concert at the Princess Theater,” Jeter said.
The day before the sign was to be ordered, Kelsea McCrary with Louisiana Lt. Gov. Office of Culture, Recreation and Tourism and Jeter’s former student, called and wanted to introduce him to Sharon Calcote. Calcate was directing a statewide project, “The Louisiana Music Trail.”
Upon meeting, Calcote asked if Jeter’s Northeast Louisiana Music Trail would become an “official” part of Louisiana Music Trail. Jeter enthusiastically agreed to Calcote’s offer.
“She was impressed with our interest in the state program, explained how the program would work, and encouraged us to move forward with our regional project,” Jeter said. “In time, and going through the process, I have confidence we will be part of the official state music trail.”
The “dreamers”
Some dreams take longer than others to become a reality.
Jeter called it a “a long road to get to this point.” Jeter acknowledged his dream would not have become a reality for it was not for his “dreamers.”
“Our group of dreamers - Kay, Curtis, Molly, Dex, Fred’s family and I - are stunned by publicity surrounding this grass roots project,” Jeter said. “I thank everyone who has helped and believed it should happen, especially my wife, Yvette, who puts up with my schemes on a daily basis. Personal thanks go out to Mike Manning, a friend and historian/archivist at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville. His help and advice have been essential.”
