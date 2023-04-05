U.S. SEN. Bill Cassidy speaks in Winnsboro at the Rural Community Funding Summit. The informational event was for local governments to discover funding for various needs. Booths from numerous state agencies were set up at the Jack Hammons’ Community Center for local leaders to receive the information. (Sun photo by Joe Curtis)
Approximately 100 local and regional leaders gathered in Winnsboro at the Rural Community Funding Summit Tuesday morning to meet and greet strategic government personnel.
U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy spoke at the informational meeting, beseeching local officials to visit the numerous state governmental booths and learn what each organization has to offer in funding.
“I want to bring information to those of you who are leading our parishes and towns,” Cassidy said. “(The information) is how to take all of this federal and state resources and translate it to something that makes our infrastructure better.”
The summit, held at the Jack Hammons Community Center, was the second out of eight meetings held statewide. The first was April 3 in Ruston.
Cassidy called the summit a “single point of contact” for strategic government personnel.
Representatives from several federal agencies, including USDA Rural Development, The Department of Commerce, Department of Transportation and Development and the Small Business Administration, were present.
“Here, you can walk up and talk with somebody for anything in a specific agency,” Cassidy said.
Next scheduled summit will be held in Opelousas on April 5.
