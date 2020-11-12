U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy spoke on the floor of the U.S. Senate on Nov. 10 to pay tribute to Louisiana police officers who were recently shot in the line of duty.
Mangham Police Officer Marshall Waters died on Nov. 5 after being shot while administering a traffic stop of a suspected stolen vehicle.
In a separate incident, New Orleans Police Officer Trevor Abney was shot and seriously wounded while on patrol on Oct. 30. Officer Brooke Duncan received a graze wound during the incident.
“We owe a debt of gratitude to our law enforcement officers for their willingness to put their lives on the line – even sacrificing it as Officer Waters did – to keep our communities safe,” Cassoidy said. “I ask that you join me in praying for Officer Waters’ family as they grieve his loss, and I ask you to join me in praying for Officer Abney’s recovery. The road ahead is difficult, but knowing that their country supports them during these hardest of times can make all the difference in the world.”
