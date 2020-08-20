U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy tested positive for COVID-19 today.
Cassidy said in a press release he was exposed to an individual with coronavirus and was tested. Cassidy contacted his physician and is strictly adhering to all CDC recommendations, including quarantining for 14 days and notifying those with whom he may have come into contact.
