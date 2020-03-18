The April 4 Franklin Parish Catfish Festival has been canceled in compliance with Gov. John Bel Edwards’ ban of large gatherings, said Paul Price Jr., festival director.
On Friday, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signed a proclamation immediately halting any gathering of more than 250 people until April 13. On Monday, Edwards also ordered all casinos, bars and movie theaters be closed. In addition, restaurants cannot serve drive-in customers but are only limited to delivery, take-out and drive-through orders.
At press time, Louisiana has 171 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 457 tests have been completed by the state lab and four people have died. There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Franklin Parish.
This is the third year the festival has been canceled or hindered.
Last year the forecast of inclement weather forced organizers to cancel the annual event. In 2018, the Catfish Festival was marred by rain and caused organizers to open the gates later in the day.
“This one really hurts,” Price said. “Especially considering last year’s weather-related cancellation. Of course, the health of our community and the thousands of vendors and visitors who attend the festival each year is top priority, and we must abide by state, national and local guidelines.”
Vendor fees would be reimbursed, Price said.
At Franklin Medical Center, inpatient visiting hours have been suspended. Communication with inpatient nurses can be made by calling (318) 412-5260, said Blake Kramer, Chief Financial Officer for FMC.
This restriction came as the Louisiana Department of Health required all licensed healthcare facilities in Louisiana to restrict visitors to those deemed “essential, vital or necessary to the care and well-being of patients, clients and residents” on March 12.
Healthcare facilities include hospitals and nursing homes.
The prohibition will end April 10 “unless otherwise extended” by the Louisiana Department of Health.
A restricted person is someone who has signs or symptoms of a respiratory infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; has had contact in the last 14 days with someone who has a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19; has been on international travel within the last 14 days to countries with sustained community transmission of COVID-19 and is residing in a community where community-based spread of COVID-19 is occurring.
“People talk about (COVID-19) not having the mortality rate of the flu,” Kramer said. “That is true, but it is more contagious than the flu. So don’t dismiss it as nothing, but don’t think the end is near.
Hand washing is the most important thing to prevent the spread. When you wash your hands, wash them with soap and sing Happy Birthday twice. This lets you know you washed them long enough.”
No visitors will be allowed in the emergency and outpatient departments, and the hospital cafeteria is closed to the public until further notice. The cafeteria is currently serving only patients and staff.
Anyone entering FMC will be screened for COVID-19 and if the person has a fever, cough, shortness of breath, cold/ flu-like symptoms, they will be provided a face mask.
“If a patient gets sent to us from another location we actually have a spot out of the hospital campus in one of the vacant clinics that we have,” Kramer said. “We are going to be screening them in there, so they don’t have an opportunity to come into the hospital and spread it.”
Kramer said he and his administration have talked to local nursing homes, hospices and health clinics, “so everybody can be on the same page.”
Additionally, A Taste of Franklin has been postponed. The annual event sponsored by the Winnsboro-Chamber of Commerce was originally scheduled for March 19. Organizers said to hold onto tickets and refunds will be offered after they set a new date for those that can not make it.
The Franklin Parish Catfish 5K, originally scheduled for March 28, has been changed to May 16.
Additionally, Dixie Youth baseball released a mandate that coaches cannot have organized practice until after April 4.
“If you think you might have this, don’t panic,” Kramer said. “Again, don’t panic. This is most damaging to the elderly and people who have some chronic respiratory problems. If you get this, staying home and acting with a cool head will prevent more problems than anything else.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.