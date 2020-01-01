Certified letters will be mailed next week to blighted property owners in Gilbert, said Mayor Mike Stephens.
Gilbert officials have compiled a list of trouble spots in the village. Now with the list nearly complete, the arduous task of removing the blight begins in earnest.
“This is a long, drawn out process,” Stephens said. “We’re hoping when the property owners receive the certified letter, many of them will begin to clean up.”
Some owners of the targeted areas have begun clean up, but rainy conditions have hampered their efforts, Stephens said.
“We don’t expect them to clean their property in the rain, but we do want it to be cleaned,” he said.
Gilbert has been fighting blight throughout the year.
In their June meeting, Gilbert Town Council members approved an ordinance to join forces with Louisiana Municipal Advisory and Technical Services Bureau (LaMATS).
LaMATS will help Gilbert with the extensive process of demolition and clean-up of blighted properties.
LaMATS, established in 1998, is a subsidiary of the Louisiana Municipal Association and is designed to assist its members with day-to-day business. The group offers insurance premium and occupational tax collection, millage management, municipal debt recovery and capital outlay consulting along with other areas of municipal interests.
Meanwhile, Gilbert’s preliminary annual audit report showed no findings, Stephens said.
The official audit will be presented to the Town Council members at the next regular meeting.
“We’re always happy for a good audit,” Stephens said. “I feel like the auditors did a thorough job, and I would like to give credit to our employees for also doing a good job.”
