Winnsboro-Franklin Chamber of Commerce conferred its two annual awards during a small noontime Jan. 19 ceremony.
The regular community-wide ceremony was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Carmen Sims was awarded the President’s Award for her “tireless dedication to the Franklin Parish community,” said Lisa Kiper, 2020 Chamber president.
Sims is chairman of the Winnsboro Main Street Economic Development Committee.
“Because of Carmen’s leadership, a new economic committee was developed in Franklin Parish,” Kiper said. “She has volunteered her time and worked tirelessly for our community whether it is traveling for informative meetings or working locally to improve our economy.”
The committee put into play a five-year strategic plan required by the Louisiana Economic Development and Louisiana Municipal Association to become a Louisiana Development Ready Community.
The five pillars of the plan included economic development, education, parks/recreation, broadband, and telling our story. The all-volunteer committee set goals within each part of the plan to assist Franklin Parish in business development and support, capturing education opportunities, being competitive and attracting growth and for the improvement of the community as a whole.
Under Sims guidance, the committee also hired an economic development coordinator, Samantha Shipman Sheppard.
“I am honored to receive the award, but I must acknowledge that the work done by the Main Street Economic Committee is certainly a group effort and all members of the committee are to be commended,” Sims said. “Franklin Parish is a great place to live, work and raise a family, and I am happy to do my part to continue to help grow and develop our community.”
Delta Community College was awarded Chamber of Commerce’s Business of the Year.
"I was thrilled to hear that our campus was recognized by the Chamber,” said DeAnne Kiper, Winnsboro campus director. “The faculty and staff have put forth heroic efforts to grow our campus over the years. We have been able provide local access to college for more students than ever while continuing to provide exceptional customer service and high-quality learning experiences. Hearing from our community members and business partners that we are meeting and exceeding their expectations is extremely satisfying for all of us."
Lisa Kiper said LDCC - Winnsboro plays an important role in economic well being and educating the future workforce of Franklin Parish.
“LDCC is a vital part in building up and training young people and improving the work force in Franklin Parish,” Lisa Kiper said. “DeAnne’s leadership played a strategic part in LDCC investing in the Franklin Parish campus.”
LDCC offers students a high school equivalency, associate’s degree and degrees in welding, practical nursing, patient care technician and nurse assistant. LDCC offers evening courses in addition to its daytime, weekday courses.
The 43,000-square foot facility has state-of-the-art training labs and equipment for welding, allied health, and science along with large and small meeting rooms for the community.
Additionally, Scott Perkins is the Chamber president for 2021.
Perkins replaces Lisa Kiper who is retiring from her Chamber duties.
“It has been an honor to serve on the Franklin Parish Chamber of Board of Directors for the past 12 years and president for three of those years,” Kiper said. “It is time for me to retire. I am excited about the new board and the ‘fresh blood’ we have recruited. I feel confident leaving this passion of mine in the hands of Scott Perkins, as president and David Rigdon as vice president. Franklin Parish means so much to me, and I look forward to its continued growth and improvements. We all want the same thing - for Franklin Parish to be a great place to work, play and live.”
Perkins is the financial advisor for Edward Jones in Winnsboro. While working for Edward Jones in Monroe, the Winnsboro position came available.
Perkins’ manager said Winnsboro was a “golden opportunity” because it was an existing branch and offered a non-competitive situation.
The golden opportunity was a “great understatement,” Perkins said.
“Everybody in Winnsboro was very welcoming and supportive,” Perkins said. “That is why I want to be integrative in the community and join community service organizations.”
Perkins’ goals as president is to continue supporting local businesses through weekly drop ins, highlighting businesses on social media and growing Chamber annual events while keeping with Centers for Disease Control recommendations.
“I would like to grow the academic banquet in the amounts of awards,” Perkins said. “And, we will continue to do ribbon cuttings and business of the month.”
Another goal of Perkins is for a Chamber-sponsored “Financial Real World Workshop.”
At the event, local businesses would set up booths and students would come and work out a budget. The students would visit each booth and “spend” their money hopefully according to their budget.
“We would award prizes for each student who stayed within their budget,” Perkins said.
Perkins and his wife, Dawn, have two adult sons, Spencer and Trenton. They live in the Alto community where they can be close to the Franklin Parish community and Dawn’s work in Monroe.
“I’m serving from a line of predecessor that have done a terrific job,” Perkins said. “I got some big shoes to fill.”
