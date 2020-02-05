Winnsboro-Franklin Chamber of Commerce conferred its three annual awards Jan. 28 during the 71st Installation Banquet.
The President’s and Spirit awards are given to those “who have gone above and beyond for their community,” said Lisa Kiper, Chamber president.
“The recipients, along with the business, have made numerous contributions to Franklin Parish for years,” Kiper said.
Mary Belle White, winner of the 2020 President’s Award, has played a key role in community organizations since moving to the area in 1957.
White is matriarch of White Ford Lincoln Mercury in Winnsboro. She continues to be an active member in the Garden Gate Study Club along with numerous other local organizations.
“She is young at heart, is a beauty from within and is still working hard to better our communities,” said Brenda Struth, 2019 Chamber president. “She has been an active member of this community for many years. She comes from a family that has given their resources, time and talents to Franklin Parish.”
White said she has enjoyed serving Franklin Parish residents through the years.
“It has been our joy to be part of Franklin Parish since 1957,” White said. “I’ve always said this was a good place to raise my boys and grandchildren. It is our joy and our pleasure to do the things we do in Franklin Parish.”
Spirit Award
Curtis Hilbun, winner of the 2020 Spirit Award, has invested years in a beautification project that has blossomed into one of Winnsboro’s most appealing parks.
“The amazing Baldwin Park windmill beautification project is Curtis’ brainchild from approximately seven years ago,” said Chamber member Laura Hassell in her award-presentation speech.
Baldwin Park’s windmill is now adorned with tulips and other flowers year-round thanks to Hilbun’s efforts, Hassell said.
“The incredible blooms and foliage brings numerous people into the area to take portraits or simply enjoy its grandeur,” Hassell said. “Nearly every morning, you can spot him out in the heat, watering these beautiful plants to maximize their lifespan. His dedication and handy work is unmatched.”
Hilbun calls his project, “color therapy.”
“The (tulips and flowers) at the Windmill just makes people happy,” Hilbun said. “The Windmill is at the corner and many people pass by that spot. It also brings people to town.”
Along with Hilbun, Winnsboro garden clubs, Franklin Parish Tourism Commission, Town of Winnsboro, Winnsboro Main Street and private donors “all made this a reality,” Hassell said.
This week Hilbun will be adding dirt to the flower bed with the help of workers from Redemption House, a local non-profit organization.
Hassell commended Hilbun for his foresight and leadership.
“My recognition of Curtis is for his original idea and his leadership in keeping this little corner of Winnsboro beautiful,” Hassell said.
For the future, Hilbun hopes the Windmill beautification project spreads to other parts of Winnsboro and Franklin Parish. There are plans to add flower pots at Winnsboro’s Post Office.
“Beautification is catching,” Hilbun said. “Other towns have seen the success and started beautification (projects). I would like to see this become an extension of peoples’ yards.”
Business of the Year
Winnsboro-Franklin Chamber of Commerce’s business of the year is Sango Buick GMC.
Lisa Kiper, 2020 Chamber president and award presenter, called Sango a “mostly quiet supporter of the community.”
“Until they were nominated, very few people knew the extent of their community involvement,” Kiper said. “Over the years, they have sponsored ball teams, all local schools from sports to yearbooks, fundraisers and teacher appreciation to scholarships for the (Chamber’s) Academic Achievement banquet.”
Additionally, Sango has supported Autism Awareness Walks, Ainsley’s Angels, Maydaze, Rotary and the Catfish Festival, Kiper said. Sango also supports Franklin Medical Center’s Breast Cancer Awareness Fund and in December, they participate in the Wellspring Toy Drive.
“They have a heart for their community, especially for the younger community members,” she said.
Mark Sanquinetti, owner of Sango Buick GMC, said the announcement surprised him.
“I was shocked and humbled to hear our name called, and I am thankful to the Chamber for this honor,” Sanquinetti said. “As much as I would like to take the credit, it really goes to the hard-working Sango crew. We are blessed to be part of this wonderful community and look forward to the great things we will do together in the future.”
