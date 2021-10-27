Farmer’s Appreciation Banquet will be held Nov. 9 at The Loading Dock in Winnsboro, said Connie Cox, Winnsboro-Franklin Chamber of Commerce’s administrative assistant.
The 23rd-annual event, starting at 6 p.m., showcases parish farms which makes up a vast majority of the local economy.
“We, at the Chamber, recognize that farming is the backbone of our economy and that it affects every person, organization and business in our parish,” Cox said.
Tickets are $10 per person which includes a dinner of Louisiana farm raised catfish. Tickets are complementary for farmers and one additional guess. Door prizes will also be given away.
Market value of products sold in Franklin Parish total $115,317,000, according to 2019 U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) figures. Local crops consists of corn, cotton, grain sorghum, rice, soybeans, hay, cattle, catfish and sweet potatoes.
Corn and soybeans are the top cash crop locally, tallying approximately $83 million. Cotton is a distant second at $5.8 million with other crops totaling approximately $1.2 million.
Additionally, 70 percent of parish land is used as cropland, but not all farming is used for crops. Franklin Parish has an abundance of pastureland and woodland.
Local livestock brings in an average of $6.3 million with cattle making up the majority at $5.3 million.
Horses brought in $65,000 and hogs totaled $19,000, according to 2017 USDA figures.
Meanwhile, there are 797 local farms, with an average size of 320 acres. A total of 254,822 acres are used for farms in Franklin Parish.
Majority of Franklin Parish farms are owned by families at 93 percent with the average size being between 50 to 179 acres.
Cox reminded farmers and those interested in participating that seats were limited at the event. To reserve a seat, call (318) 435-4488 or email wfpchamber@gmail.com by Oct. 28.
