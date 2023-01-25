Winnsboro-Franklin Chamber of Commerce’s Installation Banquet will be held Feb. 7 at noon.
This year the Vintage Vault located on Prairie Street will be the location. At the event, the Chamber will install its new officers along with new board members.
2023 Chamber president will be Veronica Grant who works for the Thomas Agency in Winnsboro.
“We’re excited to provide a recap of all our activities last year,” Grant said. “We’re also looking forward to introducing our new board and officers. I’m sure they are going to provide the chamber with fresh new ideas and energy.”
Grant replaces outgoing Chamber of Commerce President David Rigdon who called his time as the top officer “blessed.”
“It has been my pleasure to serve the Winnsboro-Franklin Parish Chamber of Commerce this past year,” Rigdon said. “I was blessed with a wonderful board, the best in my opinion, who worked hard to serve our members and community. I look forward to what is ahead for 2023 and am excited by the new board members who will play an integral part for the years to come.”
Additionally, the Chamber will induct its 2023 vice president, Christy McManus, and treasurer Brandon Chapman.
McManus works for Farm Bureau while Chapman is employed by Franklin State Bank & Trust Company.
Also during the annual event, the Chamber will be awarding Spirit Awards to the Winnsboro Lion’s Club and Rotary Club.
Each year the Lion’s Club offers free eye exams for pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students, repurposes glasses for the underprivileged and supports local events and charities.
Winnsboro Rotary Club supports many local charities and hosts special events such as its annual 5K in April and the corn hole tournament in November.
