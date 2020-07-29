A number of state, district and local political offices will be listed on the Nov. 3 ballots for Franklin Parish voters.
As qualifying ended July 24, only one constable district and one justice of the peace district drew multiple opponents while no one qualified for Justice of the Peace District 3.
Republicans Daniel Fuller, of Delhi, and Errol “Pat” Guyton, of Crowville, will be vying for Justice of the Peace District 1 position.
Republican Matthew Hollis, of Winnsboro, and Debra Williamson, of Baskin, qualified for the Constable Justice of the Peace District 2 seat.
Williamson switched her party affiliation after qualifying July 23. She initially qualified Democrat, but on July 24 Williamson reversed course and registered as no party, according to Franklin Parish Clerk of Court documents.
Williamson’s move may have been contrary to Louisiana Election Code.
According to Code R.S. 18:463 (A), “No candidate shall change or add his political party designation, for purposes of printing on the election ballot as required by R.S. 18:551 (D), after he has qualified for the election.”
An attempt by The Franklin Sun to reach Williamson for comment was unsuccessful.
Joshua Dean, a Republican from Baskin, was the only candidate qualifying for the Justice of the Peace District 2 seat, and Chris Hunt of Gilbert was the sole candidate qualifying for the Justice of the Peace District 5 position.
Joe “Joey” Graves Jr., from Wisner, was the only candidate qualifying for the Justice of the Peace District 6 position.
Republican Rebecca Drane Roberts, of Wisner, was the single qualifying candidate for Justice of the Peace District 7 while Libertarian Kevin Paul Carroll of Winnsboro solely qualified for Justice of the Peace District 8.
In the Constable Justice of the Peace District 1 position, James Lee Busby, a Republican from Winnsboro, was the only qualifying candidate.
Jessica Allen-Sinclair, a Winnsboro Republican, was the only candidate qualifying for the Constable Justice of the Peace District 3 seat.
Carey McCoy, of Gilbert, qualified for the Constable Justice of the Peace District 5 position, and Danny Richardson, also of Gilbert, qualified for the Constable Justice of the Peace District 6 seat.
The only candidate qualifying for the Constable Justice of the Peace District 7 office was Larry Roberts, an Independent from Wisner while Timothy Washington, of Winnsboro, solely qualified for Constable Justice of the Peace District 8.
Three men are running for the Gilbert Chief of Police position.
Acting Chief of Police Alvie Vick, a Republican, Justin Barfield, an Independent, and “Bill” Ezell have qualified for the position which was left vacant after the death of former Chief of Police Wesley Ezell.
Qualifying last week as candidates for U.S. Senator, 5th Congressional District U.S. Representatives, 4th Supreme Court District Associate Justice, District 5 PSC, 5th Judicial District Court, Div. A, B and C and 5th Judicial District Attorney were:
U.S. Senator
Beryl Billiot, Kentwood
John Paul Bourgeois, Gretna
“Bill” Cassidy, Baton Rouge
Reno Jean Daret III, Metairie
Derrick “Champ” Edwards, Harvey
“Xan” John, Lafayette
David Drew Knight, New Orleans
M.V. “Vinny” Mendoza, Ponchatoula
Jamar Montgomery, Shreveport
Dustin Murphy, Eros
Adrian Perkins, Shreveport
Antoine Pierce, Baton Rouge
Melinda Mary Price, Luling
Aaron C. Sigler, Hammond
Peter Wenstrup, New Orleans
5th Congressional District U.S. Representative
Sandra “Candy” Christophe, Alexandria
Allen Guillory Sr., Opelousas
Lance Harris, Alexandria
“Matt” Hasty, Pineville
Jesse P. Lagarde, Amite
Martin Lemelle Jr., Ruston
Luke J. Letlow, Start
“Scotty” Robinson, West Monroe
Phillip Snowden, Monroe
4th Supreme Court District - Associate Justice Supreme Court
Shannon Gremillion, Alexandria
Jay McCallum, Farmerville
PSC District 5
Foster Campbell, Bossier City
Shane Smiley, Monroe
Scotty Waggoner, West Monroe
5th Judicial District Court Judge, Div. A
Clay Hamilton, Oak Grove
5th Judicial District Court Judge, Div. B
Will Rhymes Barham, Rayville
5th Judicial District Court Judge, Div. C
Stephen G. “Steve” Dean, Winnsboro
5th Judicial District Court District Attorney
Penny Douciere, Rayville
