Possible malfeasance in office charges may be filed against Winnsboro Police Department officers for ignoring 911 calls.
Franklin Parish Sheriff Kevin Cobb said his office was collecting documents and developing case files pertaining to the charges for possible future legal action. Cobb told of his plans in a monthly auxiliary police update at Winnsboro Town Council member’s monthly meeting held Feb. 17.
The missed calls started when Winnsboro Town Council members agreed to a six-month policing contract with Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office in January. The contract was meant to bolster the town’s lean police department while better protecting residents.
In a recording obtained by The Franklin Sun, Winnsboro Police Chief Will Pierce is heard saying, “We are not taking signal 20 coming from the Sheriff’s office. You guys are getting paid to do that.”
“We do have some police officers that are defying those orders and going to some of those calls and working those wrecks,” Cobb said. “I assume they are because they read statutes 14:134, and they think it is in their best interest to do that.”
Statute 14:134 states: “Whoever commits the crime of malfeasance in office shall be imprisoned for not more than five years with or without hard labor or shall be fined not more than five thousand dollars, or both.”
Malfeasance in office is committed when a public official or employee, in that capacity, performs an unlawful act which affects the performance of his/ her official duties.
Pierce has been against the contract since its inception, saying Cobb’s department should not be getting paid for something they were already doing.
Cobb has said multiple times that the contract was a way to bring additional deputies on patrol in Winnsboro and not hamper parish patrols.
“We couldn’t stay in Winnsboro all the time because we do have other jurisdictions to cover,” Cobb said in a Jan. 18 Town Council meeting. “We have a parish to cover, and I am responsible for those citizens as well.”
Meanwhile, Sheriff deputies patrolling Winnsboro must now watch over Franklin Parish High School basketball games and a carnival.
“We are now doing Franklin Parish High School basketball games,” Cobb said. “We got contacted by the high school. The police department decided they were short handed and would not be continuing the security of those games. That is very concerning to me.”
Later in the meeting when questioned by Town Council members, Pierce denied the lack of coverage at basketball games from his department.
“I have two guys there all the time” Pierce said. “They may not have been up there last game. I don’t know, but they are always up there.”
Pierce also said he did not know about the carnival, even though the outfit had been setting up rides, games and food vendors in colorful, brightly lit trailers for two days prior to the meeting.
“(The carnival workers) had to follow the instructions given to them,” said Mayor John Dumas. “On those instructions, they had to come by your office to get some information.”
Additionally in Cobb’s report, a Feb. 12 shooting at a Valentine Party left a juvenile shot in the hand.
A fight broke out with multiple juveniles when a gun went off striking the juvenile in the hand.
