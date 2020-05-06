An 8-year-old Franklin Parish boy was seriously injured in a boating accident Monday.
The accident occurred on Boeuf River near L.R. Hatton Landing in Liddieville, said Franklin Parish Sheriff Kevin Cobb. The child sustained serious head and arm injuries after he fell out of the boat and was struck by the outboard propeller.
Three adults and four young children were in the boat at the time of the accident, Cobb said.
The child was rushed to Franklin Medical Center in a private vehicle where he was airlifted to LSU Shreveport Medical Center.
At press time, the child remains in critical condition.
“We are praying for him and his family,” Cobb said.
A Facebook page, Prayers for Carter, has been established with information about his condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.