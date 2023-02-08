A local citizen and business owner who describes herself as an advocate for teachers and students in the Franklin Parish school system addressed members of the School Board with concerns about a recent pay increase and contract extension approved for Supt. John Gullatt and teacher salaries.
Cindy Gray, who spoke at the School Board’s agenda meeting held Jan. 31, questioned the recent action by the board calling it what she said was at least “bad optics,” and said that while she was not personally opposed to the increase in compensation, she wanted to know what efforts were being made to bring teacher salaries up.
School Board President Eddie Ray Bryan introduced Gray noting that normally visitors are typically given about three minutes to speak, but said a little more time would be allowed if needed.
Gray referred to information she said she found online which showed that the salary scale in neighboring Richland Parish was shown to rank at 16th in the state, while Franklin Parish salaries for teachers were shown to rank 62nd.
Gray also referred to two articles which had been published in The Franklin Sun, one from 2019 and the other from January about the superintendent’s contract and pay.
“On the surface at least, the information in the articles is bad optics for those of us who felt like we were in the dark, I guess, about what they contained,” Gray said.
“There is a vast discrepancy in pay grades between what our superintendent is pulling down and what our teachers are.”
“I’m asking the board to answer some questions on how we can shed light on how this happened, how this came about and maybe what some solutions could be to kind of close that gap,” Gray continued.
Gray also indicated that teachers had told her they did not feel they were free to voice their concerns to members of the board or school officials.
Her comments drew response primarily from Gullatt who took exception to the local school system being compared to a neighboring parish which he said had a different tax base than that of Franklin Parish.
Gullatt also took exception to claims that his office is not available to hear concerns from the public or employees.
Bryan, addressing claims that board members are not available, stated that his number is published and that he answers calls. He also said he felt the same is true for other members of the board.
When Gray asked questions directly of members of the board, School Board Attorney Jon Guice, who was in attendance, reminded the board that they could answer, but were not obligated to answer questions, since Gray’s comments fell under the comments portion of the meeting.
Board Member Richard Kelly agreed with Guice saying, “we are not on trial here.”
Answering questions about what was being done for teachers who had been in the system for a while, since incentives were offered to attract new teachers, Gullatt mentioned incentive pay given in November and May to teachers. Gullatt noted that in May more money was given to certified teachers as a way to encourage certification.
Gullatt said the incentives could not be put into the salary schedule.
“I’ve talked to board members and we’ve got an idea on how to get our salaries up,” Gullatt said, but added details have not been worked out as to whether those ideas can be implemented.
Kelly said he had spoken to Assessor Rod Elrod about the financial picture in this parish compared to neighboring Richland, and that this parish collected around $21 million in tax money which is dispersed to various entities, while Richland collects around $120 to $125 million.
“That’s why they are able to do financially more,” Kelly said.
Challenged by Gray as to whether the board would agree to “immediately” begin discussions on how to raise teacher salaries to compare to surrounding parishes, particularly Richland, Gullat answered.
“I can answer that one for you. That is an ongoing conversation. And I’m going to just tell you, Miss Gray, I’m not in competition, we’re not in competition, with Richland. We want to do what’s best within our wherewithal to be the best that we can be.”
“Until my time as superintendent in Franklin Parish is over, I’m going to always try to do what’s right by the teachers. Whether that is in the form we currently do now that is not in the salary schedule or if we put it in the salary schedule. So the answer to that is, by all means,” Gullatt said.
When the gavel sounded to end Gray’s time at the podium, Guice suggested that the business manager report back to the board about current information since the figures noted in Gray’s presentation may or may not be up-to-date. He cautioned about comparing parishes since tax structures are different.
Rebecca Boquet, business manager for the Franklin Parish school system, did provide information on base teacher salaries for the parish at the regular meeting of the School Board which took place Monday night. The base pay does not include extra pay such as that provided through incentives or in what is known as 13th checks paid from sales tax receipts. The base pay also does not reflect insurance costs paid by the school system
According to the information provided, the base pay for a new teacher in Franklin Parish with no prior teaching experience is currently $33,838 for a teacher with a bachelor’s degree; $34,191, for a master’s degree; $34,644 for master’s plus 30; $35,197 for educational specialist and $35,850 for teacher’s beginning their career with a doctorate.
The base pay increases with experience. For example, a teacher with 10 years experience would receive a base pay of $37, 648 with a bachelor’s degree. As in the case of teachers with no prior experience, the pay rate increases depending on the education level.
A teacher with 25 years experience has a base pay of $41,920 with a bachelor’s degree. Teachers coming into Franklin Parish from another system are compensated based on their years of experience.
Referring to questions about the urgency to renegotiate the superintendent’s contract, Guice said it is a superintendent’s market now. Guice noted a number of parishes are now looking for superintendents or renegotiating contracts.
“In today’s climate what is demanded of school districts, any superintendent’s job is high stress,” Guice said. “If you want to keep your superintendent, you better look at adjusting his rates. If you don’t like him, evaluate him and remove him.”
Guice added that superintendents have higher certification requirements and are responsible for test scores at all schools in the district.
“Everybody needs to be looking at ways to increase teacher salaries, but we have to have the money for a large number of teachers, and you have to be fiscally responsibly there,” Guice said.
Guice also questioned if anyone asserted any problems prior to the vote, with the exception of one board member, saying that the notice had been posted prior to the meeting.
Board member Matt Stephens was the only board member to question the new contract, and voted “no”.
