Citizens peppered Police Jury members with questions and expressed their concerns over substandard parish roads in a nearly three-hour meeting June 10.
Pothole riddled roads damaging vehicles and creating driving hazards have become widespread issues for drivers in Franklin Parish. Those in attendance showed vehicle repair bills and wanted to know a plan of action for road repairs.
“We’re on the verge of losing our road,” said Calhoun Road resident Curtis Hilbun. “We are on the verge of losing I can’t tell you how many other roads in our parish.”
Police Jury President James Harris admitted numerous roads were bad and chip sealing parish roads was not working. He called for a new plan to be put in order.
“He (Hilbun) is telling the truth,” Harris said. “The chip sealing is not holding up. We need to back up and do it right.”
Chip sealing is a thin film of asphalt liquid sprayed on the road surface, followed by the placement of small aggregate chips. The chips are then compacted to orient the chips for maximum adherence to the asphalt, and excess stone is swept from the surface.
Weather has also hindered efforts to repair roads. Rain showers occurring almost on a daily basis have slowed down attempts to patch potholes.
Faulty equipment has also thwarted progress. The Police Jury has two pot hole patchers with one being repaired the majority of the time. Members discussed Thursday night to sell the broken patcher and purchase another one.
“These roads need overlaying in 2021,” Hilbun said. “The problem is you’re just putting a band aide on a problem. You’re spending money on hot mix that is not going to be there in a month.”
Police Jury member Leodis Norman, whose district covers Calhoun Road, blamed some of the damage on farm equipment traveling in the area. Norman went on to suggest a farm tax to help cover repair costs.
“On that particular road we have a lot of farm trucks and heavy equipment,” Norman said. “The heavy equipment is not good for that road and not just because of the cold weather. We need to sit down and find out what we could do. We might need to raise a tax.”
Hilbun and others in attendance balked at an additional tax.
“You don’t need to bring us an extra tax,” Hilbun said. “Your farmers are your biggest base of taxpayers. People are taxed to death. They want some bang for their buck. People are fed up.”
The lack of Police Jury communication was also a complaint by those in attendance.
“You have to inform your taxpayers,” Hilbun said.
Police Jury member Ricky Campbell asked those in attendance where the money to repair roads would come from.
“I understand, but we are always going to have a money problem,” Hilbun said. “But if mileage (renewals) start failing, we are going to have a money problem.”
Two mileages are up for renewals benefiting parish equipment and courthouse maintenance in an October 9 election. The two mileages failed in a November election last year.
On the ballot will be a five-year 4.07 mill tax renewal for the operation and maintenance of Franklin Parish Courthouse. If passed, the millage will bring in an estimated $436,000.
Another tax renewal to be voted on will be a five-year 8.12 mill for the purpose of maintaining, operating and purchasing parish equipment. If voters agree to this millage, an estimated $869,857 will be brought in.
“Nothing I’m saying is being personal to Police Jury employees,” Hilbun said. “They are some of the hardest working men that work out there in the road barn. But, as a group of people you are going to have to come together and formulate a plan to get the trust of the taxpayers back because you have lost it.”
Additionally, Police Jury members have been formulating a revamped road improvement plan since early February.
Repairing of roads would be based on a point system under the proposed list. Road projects would receive points if connected to a state highway, high road population, estimated cost, project length and cost effectiveness. The more points a road receives, the higher up on the list it would be placed.
To develop the proposed list, Police Jury members would submit roads to parish superintendent Wendell Thornton. Engineers, with Thornton’s input, would then rank the roads using the point system.
Different parish roads can be repaired due to new roads being added on the list. The current road priority repair list was compiled in 2006. Proponents for the new list said data for many of the roads on the current list are out of date due to population changes in areas.
“In 2022, there is a plan to rework the roads,” said Ken McManus, engineer at McManus Consultants. “The 2021 (roads) are already in place and there is not anything we can do about those. The Jury has agreed to approach their road program differently than what they have been doing over the last 15 or 20 years. The Jury does have a plan, and it will be toward the end of this year the 2022 roads will be selected.”
Additionally, Leann Lachney, a River Road resident, showed Police Jury members a vehicle repair bill totaling approximately $400 supposedly due to substandard road conditions. To repair damages, her vehicle needed alignment, new wheel barring and two new tires.
The damage to her car was done in late May, Lachney said. She called the Police Jury multiple times to complain about the road.
“I have to call and beg (the Police Jury) to come and fix the road every time,” Lachney said. “I shouldn’t have to call the Police Jury. Nobody should have to call the Police Jury more than two times to fix our roads.”
Harris admitted he was “getting medicine” with the road foreman when Lachney called, and the Police Jury may be responsible for her damages.
“We had a three-way conversation on the phone with (Lachney),” Harris said. “(The road foreman) said he would be there the next day. Three days later he was not there. I called and he said ‘they’ pulled me off, and I will be there tomorrow. I’m saying because of neglect and false information given to her, we are responsible for (damages).”
Harris later said another Police Jury member called road crews off River Road because “something was more important.”
“The problem we have had and have always had is you get started on something and they get pulled off,” Harris said. “They forget to go back where they were at.”
Norman asked what was the speed limit was on River Road. No one knew and Lachney acknowledged there was no speed limit sign posted.
In the past, Police Jury members have voted against repairing any damaged vehicles due to road hazards and did the same with Lachney’s request.
“You would be opening up pandora’s box, if you agree to pay damages,” said Police Jury member Keiona Wesby. “Granted, I get what you are saying, but we can’t as a jury take on that liability.”
