Classes have officially begun for all Franklin Parish students with the Aug. 24 start of public schools.
On Monday, public school students who signed up for virtual classes received instruction on the process while students who will attend “brick and mortar” classes started Tuesday.
John Gullatt, superintendent of Franklin Parish schools, said administrators and teachers have worked hard to prepare schools for the start, but to expect some issues, especially in virtual classes.
Gullatt aired his concerns in a special Aug. 19 noontime School Board meeting.
“Most issues in other districts have been in virtual,” Gullatt said. “Some issues (for other districts) were trouble with logging in and downloading.”
In Franklin Parish’s virtual setting, classes will not be live but recorded and downloaded at Google Castify.
Connectivity is still a concern for educators as students virtually begin the school year, but Gullatt assured School Board members mobile hot spots had been ordered and should soon be delivered.
If students have no or poor connectivity at their home, administrators are asking them to use other community hot spots such as their school’s, library’s or other public areas.
The availability of devices is another concern for administrators with 1,300 parish students signed up for virtual learning.
“Hopefully, some students will have their own devices, and we will have enough until our devices come in,” Gullatt said. “We do realize the (virtual) numbers will change and we’ll know better after the first couple of weeks.”
Students who signed up for virtual classes are required to attend at least six weeks.
Pre-K through second grade students attending school onsite started Aug. 25 and third through eight graders whose last names begin with A-L will start Thursday.
In high school, freshmen and sophomores whose last names start with A-L began Aug. 25 and freshmen and sophomores whose last names start with M-Z are scheduled to start today (Wednesday).
Juniors and seniors whose last names start with A-L are scheduled to begin Thursday, and juniors and seniors whose last names start with M-Z are scheduled to start Friday.
“I would like to commend the administration for all of their hard work,” said Richard Kelly, School Board president. “We must keep everything in perspective and try to be patient. This was a tall order for the administration.”
Meanwhile, School Board members unanimously passed a Federally mandated COVID-19 sick leave policy for employees in the special meeting.
If employees are sick or quarantined with COVID-19 their first 10 days will be charged as “regular sick days,” according to the policy. After the 10 days are used, 10 more days will be added under the Federal law.
“The Franklin School Board is not shorting employees,” said Jon Guice, with Hammonds, Sills, Adkins & Guice, LLP, of Monroe. “All (Louisiana) boards are passing this law.”
Guice legally represents the Franklin Parish School Board.
The policy is set to expire Dec. 31 but wording has been added to extend the time period if the school system is still dealing with COVID-19 after the end date.
Additionally, Gullatt and School Board members canvased voting numbers in each precinct from the Aug. 15 election.
Franklin Parish voters passed a 10-year, 1/2 cent sales tax renewal, helping fund maintenance and instruction in area schools. The tax draws an estimated $1.2 million for schools.
The renewal passed 1,075 to 286.
“Every precinct passed the renewal which is great,” Gullatt said.
