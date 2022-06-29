Franklin Parish Sheriff Kevin W. Cobb will serve as the 77th president of the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Association, the powerful organization representing 64 elected sheriffs in the state and some 14,000 deputies.
Cobb makes history as the first sheriff from this parish to be elected to the position, and one of only five from northeast Louisiana to do so in the last 50 years.
Fifth Judicial District Judge Steve Dean administered the oath of office Wednesday, June 22, during informal swearing-in ceremonies held at the Old Post Office Museum in Winnsboro. The capacity crowd included sheriffs from parishes throughout the state, along with state and local public officials, Louisiana State Police, other law enforcement officers, as well as members of the community.
Cobb, 51, who was first elected to serve as sheriff of Franklin Parish in 2012, and now in his third term, will officially take the helm of the LSA’s governing body at the annual LSA and Wardens’ Training Conference set to take place July 31-Aug. 4 in Florida.
“This association is dedicated to fight for the best interests of the people that each of us sheriffs serve. This association fights to maintain some sort of commonsense law and order every day. At the end of the day everyone is going to know where we stand, why we stand and who we stand for and that’s our people that we serve. And that’s what this association means to me and that’s what it’s all about,” Cobb said of his new role in the LSA.
Sheriffs serve as the chief law enforcement officers in their parish, and in addition serve as chief executive officer of the court and official tax collector, an arrangement unique to Louisiana.
During the local ceremonies last week, Michael Ranatza, LSA executive director, emphasized the significance of being elected to serve as president of the organization, calling it “a really big deal.”
“This is the highlight of many of our officials’ careers,” Ranatza said.
Explaining the purpose of sharing the swearing-in-ceremonies with the LSA president’s home community, Ranatza said, “The whole purpose of today is to allow the people in the sheriff’s community, Franklin Parish, to honor your sheriff as we honor him today and to have the people in the respective parish understand this is really a big deal.”
Ranatza added that Cobb’s election was a reflection of the parish Cobb serves and called Franklin Parish Sheriff Steve Pylant, who was among those who attended the ceremonies last week, “the greatest talent scout in the state of Louisiana,” for having hired Cobb.
“The fact that Kevin spent his career in this agency speaks well of you, that you can retain quality people within your parish that stay here, that reflect your people and your values,” he added.
Cobb has spent his entire law enforcement career, including that of sheriff, with the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office, a career that has now spanned 30 years.
He succeeds Sheriff Brett M. Stassi of Iberville Parish, 76th president of the organization.
In passing the gavel, Stassi, who was also first elected sheriff in 2012, said, “For Kevin to be able to be the president, it is a testament not only of the people here, but to his employees that you see here. Those employees are going to have to pull the load when we pull him into Baton Rouge to fight some of these bills that you wouldn’t believe that they are filing. It’s unbelievable what we had to fight this year.”
Stassi referred to proposed legislation which seeks to change or limit law enforcement’s role as part of criminal justice reform.
“I feel confident leaving this association in great hands with Kevin. He exemplifies what we want to have as sheriff in Louisiana,” Stassi said.
Addressing the capacity crowd gathered for the ceremony, Cobb said, “I stand here today proud to be the sheriff of Franklin Parish and stand here, as well, being proud to be a sheriff in the State of Louisiana. (The) office of sheriff in the state of Louisiana is different by constitutional authority than any other sheriff in the country,” Cobb said.
Cobb said that when he was elected sheriff he didn’t make promises, but did promise to accomplish a few things, “And that was to try to make my family proud; to gain the respect of my co-workers by leadership and direction; and to the constituents of this parish, I wanted to develop something and continue on something that the constituents could be proud of, to be proud of the office of the sheriff.”
“So, I make the same promises to 63 other sheriffs throughout the state and every (one of )14,000 men and women, deputy sheriffs who wear the badge every day and third to the state of Louisiana,” he said.
Cobb noted that a sheriff wears many hats ranging from public safety and service, to community and youth services, to services for the elderly, while also facing day-to-day challenges. He applauded the way sheriffs throughout the state work together, particularly pointing out their response to natural disasters.
“They put their boots on; they head out the door; they don’t ask permission; they don’t ask for meetings; they don’t ask for check lists; and if they don’t have enough people, they make a few phone calls and there are people coming,” Cobb said.
Pointing to photographs on display of some of the previous sheriffs who have served Franklin Parish, Cobb said, “I hope that where we are today, and the things we do represents them; many of their family members still live in this parish and serve in this community. Especially the sheriff that I served under and especially the sheriff in attendance today, my predecessor Sheriff Pylant, that gave (me) a lot of opportunity, that encouraged me and taught me so much.”
“Myself and my staff look forward for the next year to working with you, Mike (Ranatza) and your staff,” Cobb said.
Turning to his wife, Tanya, Cobb said, “Being a sheriff’s wife is not easy, especially in the days of social media and all those things that we have to deal with, it’s just not easy for some of our spouses, but mine does it with great grace and dignity. But most importantly she prays for me; she prays for y’all; she prays for my employees; she prays for everybody.”
“I don’t think there are a lot of things we are going to fail to accomplish because of that support,” he said.
Speaking of his department, Cobb said, “We love our people. No matter how big it is, no matter what street you live on or what street you don’t live on, we try to work the best and the hardest for you and we are going to continue to do that and we are going to continue to take that same momentum into the Louisiana Sheriffs Association and do the best that we can do.”
