A resolution was unanimously adopted by Board of Commissioners giving Franklin Medical Center officials permission to apply to the Louisiana State Bond Commission to refinance an existing bond issue.
Commissioners held their special-called meeting June 4 via phone in accordance to social distancing guidelines.
Funds from the loan will be to consolidate two bond issues from Citizens Progressive and Progressive banks in a cost-saving measure.
Upon consolidating the loans, FMC officials are looking to save $32,000 annually and a total of $482,000 when the bonds mature in 2035, according to Blake Kramer, FMC administrator. The savings will come from lower interest rates.
If approved by the State Bond Commission, FMC’s loan could not exceed $6 million, according to the resolution. Interest rate of the potential loan will not exceed three percent and will be secured primarily by hospital general revenues.
“This resolution is basically just permission, so we can get on the Bond Commission’s agenda for their next meeting. This is an addition to the one we voted for $3 million last month,” said Board of Commissioner Nick Poulos said.
In March, the Board of Commissioners agreed to borrow $3 million under the auspices of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
PPP is a loan designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on payroll. The Small Business Association (SBA) will forgive loans if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest or utilities.
“We officially go to the Bond Commission every year for borrowing authority just so we don’t have to do it when it is emergency,” Kramer said in a March Board of Commissioners meeting. “We are looking to possibly borrow $3 million in an effort to help get us through (the COVID-19 pandemic) with the hope our federal and state legislators will be able to come up with a relief package that actually helps.”
In years past, FMC asked for permission to borrow $1.5 million, but with the onslaught of COVID-19 Kramer and commissioners bumped the total to $3 million.
