A resolution was unanimously adopted by Board of Commissioners finalizing a transaction to refinance approximately $4 million worth of limited tax revenue bonds for Franklin Medical Center.
Commissioners held their special-called meeting Monday via phone in accordance to social distancing guidelines.
Funds from the bonds will be to consolidate two bond issues from Citizens Progressive and Progressive banks in a cost-saving measure. Money was originally used for the renovation of FMC’s emergency room.
Upon consolidating the loans, FMC officials are looking to save almost $40,000 annually and more than $500,000 when the bonds mature in 2035, according to Blake Kramer, FMC administrator. The savings will come from lower interest rates.
In March, the Board of Commissioners agreed to borrow $3 million under the auspices of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
PPP is a loan designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on payroll. The Small Business Association (SBA) will forgive loans if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest or utilities.
The PPP monies should be forgiven and converted to a grant since the amount has been accounted for by COVID-related activities, Kramer said.
“We officially go to the Bond Commission every year for borrowing authority just so we don’t have to do it when it is an emergency,” Kramer said in a March Board of Commissioners meeting. “We are looking to possibly borrow $3 million in an effort to help get us through (the COVID-19 pandemic) with the hope our federal and state legislators will be able to come up with a relief package that actually helps.”
In years past, FMC asked for permission to borrow $1.5 million, but with the onslaught of COVID-19 Kramer and commissioners bumped the total to $3 million.
